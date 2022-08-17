Ada softball team grounds Lady Rockets

The Ada High softball team got another good start from Karsyn Woods and shut out Mount St. Mary 8-0 in five innings in a Monday evening home game.
The Lady Cougars are now off to a 5-0 start and hosted Tecumseh on Tuesday. Coach Jeremy Strong and company then head to the Tishomingo Fastpitch Tournament where they’ll face Antlers at 5 pm. and Kingston at 7:45 p.m. in a pair of pool-play games on Thursday.
Against the Lady Rockets, Ada led just 2-0 before pushing across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to create some breathing room.
Addi Hill walked to lead off that frame and went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Josie Morgan. She raced home on a sacrifice fly by Abbey Strong to push the AHS advantage to 3-0.
Bradi Odom followed with a base hit and Rylynn Truett walked. Trenity Duvall then knocked home a run with an RBI hit to make it 4-0.
Jakobi Williams ripped an RBI triple and Ariana Munoz followed with a run-scoring double that gave the home team a 7-0 advantage.
Ada scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth when Gracie Dotson hit a one-out single and Strong walked. After the Ada duo pulled off a double steal, Dotson stole home to end the game.
Odom led an 11-hit Ada offensive attack, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored. Williams went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Duvall finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Woods struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one hit — a first-inning single by Maddie Biswell — in her five innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.