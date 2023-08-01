The Ada High School softball team has some work to do before Opening Day of the 2023 fastpitch season.
Head coach Jeremy Strong has already had to try and find a pitcher to replace ace Bradi Odom, who left Ada after her father got a job with the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) football team.
Now, a pair of injuries to key pieces of the Ada softball puzzle has Strong scrambling to rework his defense and batting lineup.
“The injury bug hit us. That’s caused us to have to move people around into some different positions and we’re seeing how they can contribute to the team in a new way,” Strong told The Ada News at the team’s annual Media Day held Sunday evening at the Ada High School Softball Complex. “We’re going to have to have several of our younger kids — freshmen and sophomores — step up and play a bigger role this year.”
Senior Tyley Dotson suffered a season-ending ACL injury during a summer softball contest. She was set to be the team’s returning shortstop and was one of the top hitters returning to the Ada lineup.
Jakobi Williams, another big bat for the Lady Cougars, suffered a leg injury of some sort during an out-of-state basketball trip. Williams said she hoped to find out the extent of her injury at a Monday doctor’s appointment. Those results were not available at press time.
“We have to have other girls step up and contribute,” Strong said. The current Ada roster includes nine sophomores and four freshmen.
The junior combo of Karsyn Woods and Ariana Munoz and senior Abbey Strong — Jeremy’s daughter — are all expected to see action in the circle for Ada this fall.
“We’re breaking in some new pitchers. It’s no secret that we don’t have what we’ve had in the past. Now we have to win games in a different way,” the veteran coach explained.
“Karsyn and Ari have both pitched in varsity games and Abbey did as a freshman,” Strong continued. “I have confidence that they all can go out and throw strikes. I don’t think walks are going to be a big issue. They’re consistently around the zone and do a pretty good job of keeping the ball down.”
With his top hitters Odom, Tyley Dotson and possibly Williams out of the lineup, Strong said his team won’t be knocking the ball out of the ballpark on a consistent basis.
“It all comes down to putting the ball in play and scoring some runs. We’re going to have to be aggressive and play small ball and put pressure on other teams,” he said.
The Lady Cougars also have a new, tough Class 4A-4 District to contend with. Ada’s district foes for the next two fall seasons include Byng, Dickson, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Purcell and Sulphur.
“It’s a tough district, top to bottom. There are no gimmes. Any one of the teams can beat you on a given day. They’re all well-coached and have great players. It’s going to be a challenge,” he said.
On the plus side of things, Strong will go into battle with a group of seniors that have been through many athletic battles during their stellar careers. They include Abbey Strong, Rylynn Truett, Josie Morgan, Trenity Duvall and hopefully Williams.
“It’s a special group. I’ve been a part of their lives for at least five years and some of them even longer. It’s a really good group of kids that work hard every day,” Strong said. “They lead by example. They’re not big talkers, they just show up and do the work. Hopefully, that will rub off on our younger kids and we can keep that going.”
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to open the 2023 season on Tuesday, August 8, when they host old rival McAlester.
