Ada softball team falls twice at Coalgate Festival

COALGATE — The host Coalgate Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Ada for a slim 2-1 win Tuesday evening at a wind-blown Coalgate Festival.
Colbert then scored five early runs and held off the Lady Cougars 6-3 in Game 2.
The pair of tough losses dropped the Lady Cougars’ record to 1-5. Coalgate — ranked No. 5 in Class 4A — improved to 16-3 on the year. The Lady Wildcats defeated Colbert 12-1 in the festival’s late game. The Lady Leopards dropped to 4-8 on the year.
Ada is back in action today at the 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown in Roff. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to meet Bethel at 10 a.m. and Washington at 1 p.m. On Friday, Ada will face Roff at 9:30 a.m., Rattan at 11 a.m. and Calera at 3:30 p.m.
Bracket play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Roff.
Game 1
Coalgate 2, Ada 1
With Coalgate trailing 1-0, Kaylie Trevathan led off the bottom half of the sixth inning with a base hit. Breana Hale then cracked a double to center field to drive in a run and knot the score at 1-1.
Hale advanced to third on a throw and after a walk by Chloe Brown, she raced home on an RBI groundout by Jordana Fuller with what turned out to be the game-winning run.
The Lady Cougars went down in order in the top of the seventh inning.
Ada’s lone run came via a timely two-out, RBI single from Addie Hill in the top of the third inning. And for a while, it looked like that run might stand up.
Hill’s single was the only hit of the game for the visitors.
Hale had two of Coalgate’s five hits in the contest.
Game 2
Colbert 6, Ada 3
After Colbert grabbed the early advantage, Ada scored single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth inning to pull within 5-3 but could get no closer.
The Lady Cougars out-hit Colbert 11-8 but were charged with four errors.
Amaya Frizell, Rylynn Truett and Jakobi Williams all had two hits apiece to lead the Ada offense.
Frizell finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Truett went 2-for-3 with a walk and Williams ended up 2-for-4 with a double.
Freshman Bradi Odom slapped her first double of the season and finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Emmy Fisher led Colbert at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Keegan Rowland went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored from the top of the CHS lineup, while Sydney Bowers also had two hits.
