Ada softball team falls twice at Coalgate Festival

Ada sophomore pitcher Addie Hill tosses the ball toward the plate in action earlier this spring. The Lady Cougars will compete in the 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown in Roff today through Saturday.

COALGATE — The host Coalgate Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Ada for a slim 2-1 win Tuesday evening at a wind-blown Coalgate Festival.

Colbert then scored five early runs and held off the Lady Cougars 6-3 in Game 2.

The pair of tough losses dropped the Lady Cougars’ record to 1-5. Coalgate — ranked No. 5 in Class 4A — improved to 16-3 on the year. The Lady Wildcats defeated Colbert 12-1 in the festival’s late game. The Lady Leopards dropped to 4-8 on the year.

Ada is back in action today at the 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown in Roff. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to meet Bethel at 10 a.m. and Washington at 1 p.m. On Friday, Ada will face Roff at 9:30 a.m., Rattan at 11 a.m. and Calera at 3:30 p.m.

Bracket play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Roff.

Game 1

Coalgate 2, Ada 1

With Coalgate trailing 1-0, Kaylie Trevathan led off the bottom half of the sixth inning with a base hit. Breana Hale then cracked a double to center field to drive in a run and knot the score at 1-1.

Hale advanced to third on a throw and after a walk by Chloe Brown, she raced home on an RBI groundout by Jordana Fuller with what turned out to be the game-winning run.

The Lady Cougars went down in order in the top of the seventh inning.

Ada’s lone run came via a timely two-out, RBI single from Addie Hill in the top of the third inning. And for a while, it looked like that run might stand up.

Hill’s single was the only hit of the game for the visitors.

Hale had two of Coalgate’s five hits in the contest.

Game 2

Colbert 6, Ada 3

After Colbert grabbed the early advantage, Ada scored single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth inning to pull within 5-3 but could get no closer.

The Lady Cougars out-hit Colbert 11-8 but were charged with four errors.

Amaya Frizell, Rylynn Truett and Jakobi Williams all had two hits apiece to lead the Ada offense.

Frizell finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Truett went 2-for-3 with a walk and Williams ended up 2-for-4 with a double.

Freshman Bradi Odom slapped her first double of the season and finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Emmy Fisher led Colbert at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Keegan Rowland went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored from the top of the CHS lineup, while Sydney Bowers also had two hits.

