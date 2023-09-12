MCLOUD — The Ada High softball team booked a room in the Heartbreak Hotel after Friday’s games at the McLoud Invitational Tournament.
In the opener, the host Lady Redskins pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth and final inning to clip Ada 8-7.
Then, the Lady Cougars loaded the base in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t score a run in an agonizing 2-1 loss to Holdenville in the six-inning affair.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club, now 7-14, will try to step out of a six-game funk this week. The Lady Cougars were at Plainview on Monday and host Madill at 5 p.m. today. Davis comes to the Ada High Softball Complex at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
McLoud 8, Ada 7
The Lady Cougars trailed 7-3 early but scored two runs in both the top of the fourth inning and the top of the fifth frame to knot the score at 7-7.
Taycee Lewis led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk for McLoud and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Graci Bishop. Lewis hustled down to third base on a passed ball and scored when Avery Soward hit a ground ball to the shortstop.
Ada collected nine hits in the game, led by Abbey Strong who went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs from her spot at the top of the AHS batting order. Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored and Josie Morgan went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Makenzi Burden and Trenity Duvall had the other Ada hits. Duvall drove in a run and Burden was hit by a pitch and scored a run.
Soward led a 10-hit McLoud offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Bishop finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Julian Kindle went 2-for-3 and scored once for the home team. Lewis ended up 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
Miley Hicklin was the winning pitcher for McLoud. She struck out seven, walked two and hit three batters in 4.2 innings. Karsyn Woods struck out three, didn’t walk any and hit one batter in three innings for Ada.
Holdenville 2, Ada 1
Truett got an Ada comeback attempt started in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out, infield single. Later in the inning, Trenity Duvall and Josie Morgan drew back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases before the Lady Wolverines got out of the jam.
Holdenville scored the game-winning run in the fifth inning on an Ada error.
Ada managed just four total hits in the game, including a 2-for-2 showing by Karsyn Woods. She also scored a run. Abbey Strong finished 1-for-3 and knocked in Ada’s lone run of the game. Rylynn Truett went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Holdenville finished with six hits by six different players — Ryleigh Hill-Tiger, Mady Belle McFarland, Tresley Dennie, Lily Mooney, Alivia Griesinger and Lilly Mooney.
Strong pitched four solid innings for the Lady Cougars. She struck out two, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run. Ariana Munoz finished up in the circle for Ada. She struck out two, walked one and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in two frames.
Ada was charged with three errors in the game and the Lady Wolverines didn’t have a single miscue.
