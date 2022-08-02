Ada High School juniors-to-be Abbey Strong and Rylynn Truett joined seven players from north Texas to represent the United States on the 2022 American Based Sports Abroad (ABSA) USA Fastpitch team — North Texas Team Anzalone — during a nine-day trip to Italy this past week.
The official itinerary had Team USA listed as competing in three “Friendly” games against local competition in Italy.
When asked if Strong and Truett would play “friendly” during their three-game schedule, Tracy Truett — Rylynn’s mom — said not a chance.
“They don’t play anything friendly,” Tracy said.
Turns out Tracy was right. Team USA won all three games in Italy and dominated the final two. Last Thursday, they defeated AST Crocetta softball club 8-6 before charging past Dolphins Anzio B twice — 19-4 on Saturday and 15-2 on Sunday.
“Both girls performed well and made the Ada Lady Cougars proud,” said new Ada head softball coach Jeremy Strong.” They both had some big hits and played great defense — all with a smile.”
Despite the ABSA team’s dominance on the field, players from Italy became big fans of the opponents from the United States. Heck, the Italians even lined up for autographs following the games.
“The girls had a great time. It was definitely a memorable experience,” Strong said.
“They got to meet several people and make friends and memories with other players from the states and Italy as well,” he continued. “The Italian players loved our Team USA girls.”
Following are the highlights of Team USA’s three victories in Italy:
Game 1
Team USA 8, AST Corcetta 6
Team USA scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and looked like it had broken open a tight game after taking an 8-2 lead.
But Corcetta scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting before USA reliever Leana Wiles of Cibolo, Texas, finally closed the door.
Maddie Ramsey led the United States at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs.
Abbey Strong led off for Team USA and walked and scored a pair of runs. Rylynn Truett hit second and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base.
Game 2
Team USA 19, Dolphins Anzio B 4
Abbey Strong led the explosive Team USA offensive attack, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
The United States scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on 10 more in the second to pull away.
Rylynn Truett hit leadoff for Team USA and finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. She also had a stolen base.
Game 3
Team USA 15, Dolphins Anzio B 2
The ABSA team jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead and never looked back. Team USA collected nine hits and ended the game via the run-rule with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. The United States took advantage of five Dolphin errors.
Abbey Strong finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and scored twice for Team USA, while Truett didn’t manage a hit but still drove in two runs.
Kaylie Jurgens of San Marcos, Texas, had the hot bat for Team USA. She finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.
