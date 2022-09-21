Bradi Odom had a hot bat and Karsyn Woods tossed a no-hitter and the Ada Lady Cougars shut out Seminole 12-0 in three innings on Senior Night Monday at the Ada High Softball Complex.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s team improved to 16-8 overall and 6-3 in District 4A-2 play, while Seminole dropped to 2-15 and 0-10. Ada is now sitting in the No. 4 spot in the district standings behind Perkins-Tryon (9-1), Tecumseh (8-1) and Byng (7-3).
Odom led a 10-hit Ada offense, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Abbey Strong finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and scored three runs for the Lady Cougars. She was also hit by a pitch. Trenity Duval went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while Rylynn Truett finished 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Chardoney Stick, Ada’s lone senior, had a hit and scored a run for the hosts, while Josie Morgan went 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI. Courtesy runner Makenna Howell scored two runs.
Woods struck out five and walked two in three shutout innings.
Ada hosted Perkins-Tryon on Tuesday and travels to Tecumseh at 4:30 p.m. today for a district make-up game. The Lady Cougars then travel to Classen SAS at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Classen SAS silences Byng bats
BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates never got untracked offensively in a 6-1 loss to Classen SAS in a District 4A-2 matchup at home Monday night.
The Lady Comets improved to 10-11 overall and 5-4 in 4A-2 play, while Byng fell to 10-19 and 7-3.
Coach Markus Carr’s club is still third in the district standings behind Perkins-Tryon (9-1) and Tecumseh (8-1).
Classen SAS hurler Isabella Hardeman held a Byng offense that had scored 58 runs in its last four games to just a single unearned run in a strong complete-game outing. She struck out nine, walked one and allowed just six hits in seven innings.
BHS pitcher Hannah Wort was solid in defeat for her club. She struck out eight, walked two, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs in seven innings.
Hardeman also led her team at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jaidyn Broiles also had two hits, walked and scored a run for the visitors, while Hazel McBride finished 2-for-4.
Symone Talley smacked a double and scored four runs for Classen and Adrienne Hill also hit a two-bagger and drove in a run.
Joelee Williams hit a pair of doubles to lead the BHS offense, while Alona Cooper-Rochovitz also slapped a double. Chloe Gaines finished 1-for-1 for the hosts. Torri Gustin singled and drove in a run for the Lady Pirates.
Byng hosted McLoud on Tuesday and travels to Perkins-Tryon on Thursday for two more District 4A-2 matchups. The Lady Pirates then venture to Latta at 4:30 p.m. Friday for a matchup with their crosstown rivals.
