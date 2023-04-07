CLEVELAND — The Ada High School soccer teams swept past Cleveland in a pair of road games earlier this week.
The Ada girls pitched a shutout, defeating the Lady Tigers 4-0.
Coach Cole Jones’ squad improve to 7-3 this spring, while Cleveland dropped to 1-5.
The Ada boys bounced Cleveland 3-1. The Cougars improved to 6-4 on the season, while Cleveland fell to 3-6.
Both Ada squads travel to Cache tonight and host Bethany next Tuesday.
GIRLS
Ada 4, Cleveland 0
The Lady Cougars got goals from Kennadee Bickerstaff, Konner Bickerstaff and Ariana Solorio. Cleveland also scored an own goal.
“We went to Cleveland on Tuesday and the girls played hard,” Jones said. “It was a very ugly game but we finally settled down about 30 minutes in and started putting chances away.”
BOYS
Ada 3, Cleveland 1
Emilio Benton scored the only goal of the first half and Ada led 1-0 at the break,
“The game was aggressive from the get-go,” said Ada boys soccer coach Larry Morgan. “This was a tough game with lots of hard tackles and some questionable calls, but we pulled it off in the end with some grit and tough play by all the young men.”
Benton scored an impressive goal to get the Cougars started in the second half.
“Benton started the second half strong with an amazing free kick that found the top right corner of the goal,” Morgan said.
Jose Palma found the net for Ada’s final goal of the contest. Samuel Rhynes set up that score with a nice assist.
“Freshman goalkeeper Benton Rhynes kept a clean sheet while in the goal,” Morgan added.
The Tigers would score a late goal before the match ended.
