McLOUD – Amanda Shorman and Angelina Hernandez each tallied a pair of goals Tuesday night as the Ada Lady Cougars rolled to their first soccer victory of the season with a 4-1 win over the host McLoud Lady Redskins.
The victory evened Ada’s record at 1-1 for the season. The Lady Redskins are also now 1-1.
“We worked hard as one unit and communicated well,” said Lady Cougar head coach Hannah McCullough. “I am proud of the progress that the girls have made. We are slowly correcting the mistakes we have made in the past.”
McCullough was pleased with Ada’s attacking ability.
“Both of my forwards, Amanda Shorman and Angelina Hernanez, played well and had several shots on goal,” McCullough said. “Colee Rogers and Dixie Redman played well on the back line and kept the ball on McLoud’s half (of the field) for the majority of the game. My midfielders played hard as well. Each of them worked hard and controlled the ball when we had possession.”
The Lady Cougars are back in action Friday at Weatherford.
Ada boys rough up Redskins
McLOUD – A hat trick from Coleman Prince, along with two goals each from Isaac Cruz and Jagger Pedigo, propelled the Ada Cougars to an 8-0 rout of the host McLoud Redskins Tuesday night in high school soccer action.
Tim Wakefield tallied the other Ada goal.
The Cougars improved to 2-0 on the young season, while the Redskins remained winless at 0-2.
“Everyone made a contribution to this team win,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones, who praised the play of not only the attack but the goalkeeping, defensive and midfield play.
According to Jones, the defensive line of Isaiah Castenada, Dominick Lowry, Eli Alvarez and Philip Jones was credited with limiting McLoud to one shot on goal, as Hunter Wilson was credited with the one save and the shutout as the team’s goalie.
Jones also praised the play of midfielders Salvador Vallin, Tyde Thomsen, Joseph Feezel and Landen Underwood.
“They showed good ball movement in their midfield roles, which helped possess the ball,” Jones said. “Overall, I believe we are still growing the team chemistry and have a long way to go, but I am still excited with how we are willing to get better every game. I am very proud of the team that they are starting to become.”
The Cougars are on the road Friday at Weatherford.
