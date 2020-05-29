The Ada High School boys and girls soccer teams didn’t get to play much of a spring season, but that didn’t stop them from raking in a bundle of postseason awards.
The Cougar soccer squads had four players named to the Oklahoma Soccer Association’s 2020 All-State rosters and a number of other AHS players were honored with various awards.
Seniors Angelina Hernandez (a forward) and Colee Rogers (a defender) were named to the OSCA Class 4A West girls All-State team and seniors Isaiah Castaneda (a defender) and Joseph Feezel (a forward) were on the roster for the OSCA Class 4A West boys All-State squad.
“The whole coaching staff is very proud of all of our players. We have kids that play with grit and heart, and that is reflected in these awards and the way they carry themselves,” said Ada High girls soccer coach Hannah McCullough. “It’s exciting to see our athletes get recognized for their hard work and dedication. I am grateful to see a happy ending to a season that was cut short by COVID-19.”
Kyla Mitchell and Hunter Martinez made the OSCA Class 4A West girls All-State honorable mention list, while David Lewis was included the Class 4A West boys All-State honorable mention group.
Eight Ada players were named to the OSCA Class 4A West All-District teams. AHS all-district girls included Maryanne Criswell, Elizabeth Jones, Isabella McGinley and Isabell Boettcher. Listed on the boys Class 4A West All-District squad are Taylor Byrd, Dalton Carson, Eli Alvarez and Philip Jones.
Two more Ada boys players — Jonah Ascension and Sam Rhynes — were included on the Class 4A West All-District honorable mention list.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the OSCA will not hold its All-State games this year.
———o———
Following are the rosters for the 2020 Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State soccer teams:
BOYS
CLASS 6A WEST
Forwards: Kevin Avalos, Southmoore; Matthew Howard, Norman North; Antonio Leija, Northwest Classen; Luke McElhinny, Edmond North; Zach Snow, Yukon; Ryan Yetishefsky, Deer Creek
Midfielders: Kolby Alamillo, Westmoore; Jacob Dunning, Choctaw; Alberto Garcia, U.S. Grant; Eric Hotwagner, Mustang; Sam Kolar, Norman North; Jordan Morrison, Southmoore; Juan Novoa, Putnam North; Luis Rocha, Northwest Classen; Kory Soulinthavong, Mustang; Jose Trejo, Norman; Carlos Zamarripa, Putnam City
Defenders: Kyle Anderson, Westmoore; Roberto Firerro, U.S. Grant; Bryan Garcia, Putnam City; Garrett Ingram, Edmond North; Jackson Kim, Norman; Dani Valdez, Deer Creek; Cody Watson, Yukon
Goalkeepers: Conrado Carpio, U.S. Grant; Kolton Johnson, Edmond North; Sully Newton, Norman North
CLASS 6A EAST
Forwards: Chris Barrera, Tulsa Union; Luke Clingerman, Broken Arrow; Noah Gonsalves, Jenks; Trent Horinek, Bartlesville; Israel Nunez, Putnam West; Gabriel Ontiveros, Bartlesville; Brayan Rodriguez, Enid; Nick Ryan, Sapulpa; Carlos Soto, Moore; Edson Trejo, Edmond Memorial; Jack Velati, Bixby
Midfielders: Kolby Bauer, Owasso; Tony Capilla, Muskogee; Colin Cosby, Broken Arrow; Will Edwards, Jenks; Tate Farley, Owasso; Edgar Gonzalez, Enid; Luke Jeffus, Sand Springs; Casan Terrazas, Ponca City; Beck Wakefield, Tulsa Booker T. Washington
Defenders: Zach Baird, Bixby; Spencer Braswell, Sapulpa; Griffen Brown, Tulsa Union; Caid Glowacki, Ponca City; Elijah Porter, Edmond Memorial; Nathaniel Ross, Tulsa Booker T. Washington
Goalkeepers: Caleb Anderson, Broken Arrow; Miguel Bustos, Tulsa Union; Elias Perez, Moore; Jacob Scheihing, Muskogee; Pablo Trejo, Edmond Memorial
CLASS 5A WEST
Forwards: Jaylan Kendall, Noble; Lazaro Pasillas, Santa Fe South; Jainer Raudales, Guymon
Midfielders: German Arroyo, Santa Fe South; Landen Augusta, Lawton Eisenhower; Garrett Bickley, Piedmont; Kolby Dismuke, Noble; Eulalio Fernandez, Western Heights; Jonathan Gonzalez, Western Heights; Tanner Greening, Duncan; Isaac Olivas, Guymon; Seth Rachid, Lawton Eisenhower; Spencer Simms, McGuinness; Alex Williams, Lawton McArthur
Defenders: Victor Acosta, Duncan; Cameron Frisbee, Lawton McArthur; Aaron Marquez, Southeast; Zach Schmit, McGuinness
Goalkeepers: Aiden Scott, Duncan; Francisco Suarez, Western Heights
CLASS 5A EAST
Forwards: Erick Perez, Glenpool; Monty Pringle, Glenpool; Nathaniel Serna, Collinsville; Luis Vega, Tulsa Rogers
Midfielders: Andrew Dake, Claremore; Hector Dimas, Tulsa East Central; Logan Ferrell, Tulsa Edison; Logan Gearheart, McAlester; Alex Guthrie, Collinsville; Jacob Lennington, McAlester; Christopher Ramirez, Coweta; Zach White, Durant
Defenders: Kale Bart, Claremore; Brooks Bonnallie, Tulsa Kelley; Carlos Escalante; Shawnee; John Holder, Tulsa Edison; Luke Kelly, Shawnee; Karson King, Tulsa Kelley; Parker Lynch, Durant; James Maxwell, Tahlequah; Maverick Mills, Coweta; Kevin Perez, Tulsa Rogers; Dennis Rosas, Tulsa Memorial; George Sanchez, Tulsa Memorial
Goalkeepers: Stelios Boyaci, Tulsa Edison; Blake Classen, Claremore; Jose Medrano, Tulsa East Central; Derrick Rodriguez, McAlester
CLASS 4A WEST
Forwards: Seneca Coleman, Elgin; Joseph Feezel, ADA; Daniel Fraire, Woodward; Kierce Franzen, Cache; Alex Waters, Elk City
Midfielders: Victor Avila, Chickasha; Eduardo Bustillos, Elk City; TJ Evans, Bristow; Patrick Lupp, Bristow; Matt Ogden, Woodward; Chase Palmer, Harrah; Spencer Qualkenbush, Elgin; Marco Rodriguez, Clinton; Dillon Soto, Weatherford
Defenders: Carson Adams, Cache; Silas Carmack, Bethany; Isaiah Castaneda, ADA; Shane Childress, Cleveland; EJ Holliday, Madill; Kaden Holt, Newcastle; Manuel Lujan, Weatherford; Caleb McLaughlin, Chickasha; Angel Rodriguez, Clinton; Chris Ross, Bethany
Goalkeepers: Connor Biddy, Chickasha; Ulises Camacho, Madill; Braden Muck, Harrah; Hunter Pagliasotti, Weatherford; Josue Velez, Clinton; Kegan Wilson, Bristow
CLASS 4A EAST
Forwards: Reagan Allemann, Miami; Jarrett Bruer, Stilwell; Ryan Dumond, Wagoner; Valenta Garay, Stilwell; Cade Gorham, Fort Gibson; Jaylon Otero, Catoosa; Josh Triplett, Hilldale; Zac Wright, Oologah
Midfielders: Jase Dohn, Skiatook; Daniel Krehl, Poteau; Eli Little, Hilldale; Ryan McAbee, Grove; Alex McElmurry, Fort Gibson; Theodore Rodriguez, Tulsa McLain; Logan Yurko, Grove
Defenders: Zachary Fogleman, Oologah; Hunter Jackson, Wagoner; Thomas Nash, Tulsa Cascia Hall; Jose Perez, Catoosa; Omar Sanjuan, Poteau; Ty Tetrick, Tulsa Holland Hall
Goalkeepers: Furqaan Ahmed, Tulsa Holland Hall; Peyton Bennett, Hilldale; Dominick Caballero, Tulsa Cascia Hall; Fisher Taylor, Fort Gibson
CLASS 3A WEST
Forwards: Omar Casillas, Kingfisher; Tofunmi Okediji, Community Christian; Ali Padill, Kingfisher; Braden Rowlett, Oklahoma Christian School; Jayden Tyson, Christian Heritage; Devin Wedman, Mount St. Mary
Midfielders: Kade Flores, Alva; Connor Hale, McLoud; Parker Kays, Heritage Hall; Joshua Plascencia, Crooked Oak; Eduardo Ruiz, OKC Dove Science Academy; Juan Villalobos, Harding Charter Prep; Brayden Weber, Community Christian
Defenders: Jagger Ables, Heritage Hall; Jose Armendariz, Harding Charter Prep; Jaxon Cervantes, Mount St. Mary; Victor Cervantes, ASTEC; Landon Dunn, Christian Heritage; Kaden Edwards, Atoka; Jack Gosden, Oklahoma Christian School; Vicente Marruto, OKC Dove Science Academy; Redi Mustafaraj, Atoka; Coby Noland, Alva; Jacobo Saracho, Crooked Oak; Bobby Urbina, ASTEC
Goalkeepers: Jackson Bush, Community Christian; Nathan Shell, Oklahoma Christian School; Zachary Tyler, Mount St. Mary
CLASS 3A EAST
Forwards: Eric De Alba, Tulsa Dove Science Academy; Mario A. Diaz, Heavener; Luis Martinez, Tulsa Dove Science Academy
Midfielders: Connor Harris, Verdigris; Daniel Knapp, Broken Arrow Summit Christian Academy; Adam Larkin, Owasso Rejoice Christian; Salvador Martinez, Commerce; Gio Vergara, Verdigris
Defenders: Carlos Duarte, Tulsa Victory Christian; Michael Gomez, Heavener; Francisco Gonzalez, Commerce; Clint Hurst, Owasso Rejoice Christian; Drew Jones, Tulsa Victory Christian; Carlos Zavala, Sequoyah Claremore
Goalkeepers: Jordyn Dempsey, Locust Grove; Josh Elliott, Tulsa Regent Prep
GIRLS
CLASS 6A WEST
Forwards: Celeste Ceballos, Westmoore; Kylie Ott, Southmoore; Aiyana Scott, Lawton
Midfielders: Jillian Allgood, Putnam North; Gracie Cornelius, Mustang; Kate Crowe, Deer Creek; Sandra Gonzalez, U.S. Grant; Kennedy Lampley, Midwest City; Giaan Langford, Putnam North; Jade Langoc, Yukon; Alayna Mendoza, Norman; Cindy Rodgers, Edmond North; Ashton Seratte, Norman North; Emily Tincher, Deer Creek
Defenders: Alyx Belk, Northwest Classen; Hannah Cartwright, Norman; Karla Gonzalez, U.S. Grant; Lilly MacNaughton, Edmond North; Jamie McGinnis, Norman North; Allison Mendez, Putnam City; Tayah Morrison, Yukon; Kylee Munson, Westmoore; Latalyia Qutaishat, Lawton; Gabrielle Stringer, Putnam City; Kylee Wickersham, Mustang
Goalkeepers: Baylee Hensley, Edmond Santa Fe; Ashlee Jackson, Mustang; Mia Pendleton, Choctaw; Hannah Tillison, Westmoore; Sarah Valcarce, Deer Creek
CLASS 6A EAST
Forwards: Ari Esparza, Sand Springs; Alyssa Henderson, Stillwater; Destiny Ladd, Muskogee; Gracie Pate, Owasso
Midfielders: Sara Arundell, Sapulpa; Hayley Garcia, Jenks; Reagan Klose, Bartlesville; Marissa Neil, Enid; Yesenia Ochoa-Lopez, Putnam West; Presli Pearson, Broken Arrow; Andrea Rojas, Ponca City; Hannah Shaw, Bixby; Madison Tyler, Tulsa Union; Natalie Walker, Tulsa Booker T. Washington
Defenders: Ryan Ackerman, Edmond Memorial; Riley Baldwin, Bixby; Aubrey Boswell, Bartlesville; Mollie Breiner, Broken Arrow; Rachael Chatterji, Enid; Kambrian Colborn, Stillwater; Kassidy Collins, Owasso; Kindal Connor, Moore; Demi Deshazo, Sand Springs; Linsey Gordon, Sapulpa; Morgan Hughes, Moore; MacKenzie Kelsoe, Putnam West; Bonnie King, Edmond Memorial; Grace Pettet, Tulsa Booker T. Washington; Briana Vargas, Tulsa Union; Lexis Walls, Jenks
Goalkeepers: Ainsley McFarlin, Bixby; Peyton Pearson, Broken Arrow; Claire Roche, Ponca City; Sydney Sherman, Owasso; Brilee Taylor, Bartlesville
CLASS 5A WEST
Forwards: Samaria Dockins, Del City; Alexis Garcia, Guymon; Grace Grimes, McGuinness; Rayne Hudson, Lawton McArthur; McKinley Lee, Piedmont; Alana Lopez, Altus; Leonny Lora, Del City; Riley Robertson, El Reno; Emma Taylor, Guthrie; Janette Velasco, Santa Fe South
Midfielders: Jasmin Cruz, Capitol Hill; Katelyn Fitzgerald, McGuinness; Valerie Flores, Piedmont; Brooklyn Hays, Lawton McArthur; Crystina Hernandez, Guymon; Ashley Ibuado, Southeast; Danielle Reyes-Mota, Western Heights
Defenders: Jacey Hoy, Noble; Mykaila King, Noble; Verenise Lagunas-Estrada, Capitol Hill; Dennise Orozco, Western Heights; Leslie Robles, Santa Fe South
Goalkeepers: Madison Dean, Guthrie; Irene Gonzalez, Santa Fe South; Abigale Price, Duncan; Kieyana Williams, El Reno
CLASS 5A EAST
Forwards: Madeleine Barone, Tulsa Kelley; Hailey Braswell, Claremore; Maggie Emerine, Pryor; Sabrina Garcia, Tulsa Memorial; Amanda Harris, Shawnee; Mackinzee Nooner, McAlester
Midfielders: Paige Flynn, Tahlequah; Cielo Hernandez, Tulsa East Central; Sydni Howard, Glenpool; Riley Jensen, Pryor; Anisah Rebollar, Tulsa Memorial; Ayshia Reed, Claremore; Anahi Serna, Tulsa Rogers; Haile Sowell, Coweta; Madison Tokarchik, Tulsa Kelley; Josie Wiley, Carl Albert; Hailey Wilson, Collinsville
Defenders: Julie Blankenship, Shawnee; Olivia Carbone, Tulsa Edison; Claudia Garcia, Tulsa Edison; Natalie Haile, Glenpool; Kya Kirk, Tulsa Rogers; Allie McDonald, Collinsville; Alondra Medina, Tulsa East Central; LeNae Rhone, McAlester; Kalee Rush, Durant; Carlee Stanbery, Coweta; Lauren Trotter, Carl Albert
Goalkeepers: Caroline Faulkner, Tulsa Edison; Hailey Garcia, Claremore
CLASS 4A WEST
Forwards: Summer Bass, Weatherford; Avery Bonine, Cushing; Macey Fernandez, Clinton; Rossy Garcia, Elk City; Angelina Hernandez, ADA; Savannah Kauk, Elk City; Fernanda Valencia, Cache
Midfielders: Jadin Davis, Cache; Raylee Halbrooks, Elgin; Kelsey Housley, Newcastle; Catelyn Oblander, Woodward; Alissa Taylor, Elgin
Defenders: Jessie Beck, Weatherford; Reagan Conrad, Bethany; Jordan Hites, Newcastle; Jessica Jefferson, Clinton; Jessica O’Dell, Harrah; Claudia Perez, Madill; Kate Pizarro, Woodward; Colee Rogers, ADA
Goalkeepers: Alexia Aston, Clinton; Christine Funk, Classen SAS; Jasmine Grant, Cushing; Lauren Jones, Weatherford
CLASS 4A EAST
Forwards: Jordan Hatch, Wagoner; Lily Siemens, Tulsa Holland Hall; Reagan Smith, Stilwell; Sara Thomas, Tulsa Metro Christian
Midfielders: Jacilyn Brooks, Oologah; McKenna Cantrell, Fort Gibson; Katy Chadwick, Stilwell; MaDelaine Heffelman, Grove; Emely Hernandez, Grove; DeLaney LaBass, Catoosa; Olivia Nalley, Tulsa Cascia Hall; Audrey Southern, Wagoner
Defenders: Savannah Billups, Skiatook; Emma Carter, Fort Gibson; Kate Dreyer, Tulsa Cascia Hall; Madi Griesemer, Tulsa Metro Christian; Maddisen Murphy, Oologah; Anyelina Serafin, Hilldale
Goalkeepers: Mallory Baker, Fort Gibson; Chloee Joseph, Catoosa; Emily Massey, Skiatook
CLASS 3A WEST
Forwards: Kyra Azwar, Christian Heritage; Gabby Crampton, Crossings Christian; Kamdyn Davis, Cordell; Anna Hasselbring, Newkirk; Jalen Johnson, Heritage Hall; Christina Personette, Mount St. Mary; Julissa Pone, Harding Charter Prep; Lucy Thomas, Oklahoma Christian School
Midfielders: Emma Barnett; Kingfisher; Ashley Garcia, Christian Heritage; Jenna Mueggenborg, Kingfisher; Lluvia Rangel, Crooked Oak
Defenders: Cloie Banks, Cordell; Beth Braudrick, Crossings Christian; Magdalena Coronado, Mount St. Mary; Kimber Failing, Newkirk; Payton Jones, Community Christian; Ellie Lewis, Heritage Hall; Olivia McKinnis, Oklahoma Christian School; Deisy Nunez, ASTEC; Madison Rector, Atoka; Karen Rivera, Harding Charter Prep; Morgan Shropshire, Community Christian
Goalkeepers: Esmeralda Castaneda, Crooked Oak; Tressie Chapman, Oklahoma Christian School; Destiny TeLinde, Alva
CLASS 3A EAST
Forwards: Hannah Alexander, Westville; Brittany Brandon, Porter; Maddie Curtis, Owasso Rejoice Christian; Grace Gabel, Sequoyah Claremore; Kenli Hansen, Westville; Kennedy Langebartels, Broken Arrow Summit Christian Academy; Jessica Moreno, Heavener; Megan Turner, Verdigris
Midfielders: Hallee Boyd, Porter; Caylin Garcia, Mannford; Kristi Keller, Tulsa Regent Prep; Jordan Kerns, Tulsa Victory Christian; Jolene Miller, Inola; Abigail Teal, Verdigris; Anyston Weldon, Mannford; Alexa Wicklund, Tulsa Victory Christian
Defenders: Chloe Ball, Owasso Rejoice Christian; Kayla Cupples, Drumright; Rhyane Hallett, Commerce; Bernadette Reeves, Commerce
Goalkeepers: Gabby Guthrie, Westville; Bailey Robertson, Porter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.