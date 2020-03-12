The Ada High School boys soccer team rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Weatherford to defeat Atoka by an identical 4-0 count Tuesday night at home.
Ada improved to 2-1 on the year, while Atoka dropped to 0-2.
Phillip Jones got Ada on the scoreboard first when his long-range free kick found the net. Ada led 1-0 at the break.
Shortly into the second half, Taylor Byrd received a penalty kick after being fouled in the 18-yard box. He put a nice shot in the back of the net to put Ada on top 2-0.
Sophomore Jonah Ascension scored the Cougars’ final two goals.
“I am proud of the effort these kids continue to have. This group of kids have to work hard for everything they get, but they are very willing. They have great attitudes and are a fun group to coach,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones.
The Cougars are back in action at 7:30 tonight at Ardmore.
In girls action Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars edged Atoka 1-0 to earn their first victory of the season.
Sophomore Maryanne Criswell scored the only goal of the contest midway through the first half.
“We possessed the ball for that majority of the game and had several shots on target,” said Ada girls coach Hannah McCullough.
The Lady Cougars play at Ardmore at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
