Ada soccer teams fall to host Durant

DURANT — The Ada High School boys soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision at Durant in an impromptu road trip to Paul Laird Field Tuesday night.
The girls and boys doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played in Ada, but poor field conditions at Cougar Field due to the recent wet weather forced the AHS squads to travel to Durant.
The Cougars fell to 2-3 this spring, while Durant improved to 3-1.
The Lady Lions also defeated Ada 2-0 but no other information was received about that contest. The Lady Cougars are now 3-2, while the DHS girls club improved to 3-1.
Both Ada teams will compete in the always-rugged Rose Rock Tournament in Noble that begins today and runs through Saturday. The Ada girls meet Harrah at 7 p.m. tonight with the boys battling Harrah at 8:30 p.m.
BOYS
Durant 2, Ada 0
“Durant scored about 20 minutes into the game from a very good free kick,” said Ada boys coach Cole Jones.
According to Jones, the Cougars had a number of chances to get on the scoreboard but could get the ball into the goal.
“We had several opportunities in front of their goal to tie the game but just couldn’t find the back of the net,” he said.
The Lions scored their second goal late in the contest on a shot on a shot from about 35 yards away.
“The boys played very hard and I was extremely proud of the fight from the keepers through the defensive line to all of our offensive players. We are continuing to get better game by game,” Jones said. “We look to continue this as we start the first round of the Rose Rock Tournament.”
