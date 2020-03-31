Ada High School soccer coaches had to say early goodbyes to 13 seniors after the new coronavirus pandemic caused 2020 spring sports across the state to be scrapped.
Ada girls soccer coach Hannah McCullough had six seniors on the roster, and Ada boys soccer coach Cole Jones had seven seniors on his squad.
GIRLS
Lady Cougar soccer seniors include Colee Rogers, Monica Guarjardo, Thiara Salgado, Angelina Hernandez, Kyla Mitchell and Hunter Martinez.
“My seniors are extraordinary. I have no doubt that they will all do amazing things in life,” McCullough said. “They are so special to me and while our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, I am still so proud of their hard work and dedication to the game and each other.”
McCullough said her group of seniors showed great leadership during preseason drills and through Ada’s 1-2 start to the season.
“Every day this season, I have asked them this question: Are you going to be the example, or are you going to be the excuse? They took it to heart and led by example every single day. I heard them tell their team ‘No excuses’ so many times,” she said. “They have already overcome so much adversity. I know they will take this in stride and use it as fuel for their next stage in life.”
Although there is plenty of disappointment to go around, McCullough said her team understands why the season had to come to an abrupt end.
“It is a difficult time for all student-athletes, especially those with seasons in the spring. I have spoken with my players, and they understand that the health of our community is the most important thing,” she said. “Everyone has an opportunity to make the best out of every day, and that’s even more important on hard days like the ones we are currently facing.”
McCullough said she is also grateful for the support of her parents and the community.
BOYS
Cougar soccer seniors include Joseph Feezel, Dalton Carson, Tim Wakefield, Isaiah Castaneda, Cameron Nichols, David Lewis and Jason Abbott.
“To say that we are sad because of how this season ended for this amazing group of seniors would be an understatement. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of men and the accomplishments they have made,” Jones said.
“Nothing came easy for this group, but they are an awesome, fun, hard-working, great group of young men,” he continued. “Watching them grow has been an honor. Thank you to the parents that have done a terrific job raising them.”
Cole said the Cougars were improving game by game during their 2-1 start to the season.
“This group was one of a kind, and they truly were there to get better after every game and fix mistakes. They made coaching them very easy,” he said. “They also made practice a blast every day. I was very blessed to be able to coach them. I know they will be very successful in their years to come.”
