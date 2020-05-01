You can officially add the Ada Soccer Club to the list of local sports seasons that have been canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Ada Soccer Club made the announcement Tuesday via its official Facebook page.
“The ASC board has been closely monitoring the situation that has been caused by the COVID-19 virus limitations. We have decided that the safest thing to do for ASC is to cancel the Spring 2020 season and look forward to the 2020 Fall season,” said Ada Soccer Club Registrar Amber Scull in the announcement.
The Ada Soccer Club is registered with Oklahoma Soccer Association, and its teams have home and away matches with teams all across the state. The ASC has four different age groups that compete each spring — U10 (born in 2010/2011), U12 (2008/2009), U14 (2006/2007) and U16 (2004/2005).
“Our U10 players play in a more limited bracket so that they do not have to travel as far. But U12, U14 and U16 teams play in an Open Recreational League and play teams from Ardmore to Lawton to El Reno to Guthrie and all in between,” Scull explained.
Some Ada Soccer Club teams were able to play on opening weekend (March 7-8) this spring, but a week later, the COVID-19 crisis began and games came to a halt.
The OSA is still trying to piece together some sort of spring schedule, but the Ada Soccer Club officials still decided to shut things down.
“We are not happy about missing a season, but we have to take what life hands us and work with what we get,” Scull said.
According to the announcement, all teams and players who registered for the spring season will automatically be good to go for the 2020 fall season and be guaranteed a team.
“We hope to transfer all registration fees over to the fall season and be ahead of the game,” Scull said. “The spring season teams filled quickly.”
The ASC fall season has not been put on the calendar yet, but it generally kicks off in early September. Preseason practices will start in August.
Scull said ASC players will be raring to go.
“We know the kids are likely getting cabin fever and are ready and needing physical activity. Fall soccer will fix that, and we count on it being a very exciting season,” she said. “We’re all ready to get back to the game we love.”
Scull said any teams or players that don’t plan to play in the fall can contact league officials and work out an acceptable solution for all parties.
“ASC had already paid OSA fees, referee fees, uniform fees and expenses for marking the fields when the suspension of the season hit,” she said.
The ASC had 130 players signed up for the 2020 spring season. Those numbers have been increasing each year.
“Last fall, it was 100. We have been growing with each season over the last few years,” Scull said.
She also pointed out that the Ada Soccer Club is run by strictly volunteers.
“We have no paid positions. Our board, coaches, assistant coaches and team managers are self-employed, homemakers, business professionals, attorneys, college students, moms, dads and soccer lovers with no kids. We are a very diverse group, and everyone is accepted,” Scull said.
Scull said the entire Ada Soccer Club organization is looking forward to seeing youngsters back on the field.
“We hope everyone is safe and healthy. We miss all the happy faces, we miss soccer and we are more than ready to get back on the pitch,” she said.
