MCLOUD — The Ada High School softball team piled up 11 hits in a 10-2 win over host McLoud Tuesday night.
The game was originally scheduled for the Ada High softball complex, but the field was too wet to play on.
The Lady Cougars improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in District 4A-2 play. McLoud dropped to 3-14 and 2-5. Ada currently sits in the fourth spot in the district standings behind Perkins-Tryon, Tecumseh and Byng.
The Lady Cougars pushed across four runs in the bottom of the second inning to build an early 5-0 lead.
Sophomore Ariana Munoz led Ada at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Junior Abbey Strong slugged two doubles and finished 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs scored, while Trinity Ducall ripped a triple and ended with four RBIs.
Jakobi Williams finished 2-for-4 and scored a run, while Karsyn Woods went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Tyley Dotson had one hit and scored twice for the Lady Cougars.
Bradi Odom earned the pitching victory. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game gem.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club heads right back to McLoud today for pool-play games at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the 2022 McLoud Invitational.
Tecumseh ace Jacoway
shuts out Byng
BYNG — Tecumseh ace Serenity Jacoway tossed a no-hitter and the Lady Savages blanked Byng 12-0 Tuesday at the Bobby Johns Sports Complex.
The Lady Savages improved to 11-7 overall and 5-1 in District 4A-2 play, while Byng slipped to 7-12 and 4-2.
Jacoway struck out 11 of the 20 batters she faced in the six-inning dominant outing. She walked and hit Byng’s Torri Gustin in her two plate appearances.
Tecumseh led just 4-0 before scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Three players had two hits each for the Lady Savages. Katelyn Fleming went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Cadence Oliver finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Vivian Hayes finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Jacoway added a pair of base knocks.
Katie Overstreet doubled and knocked in a run for the visitors.
Byng travels to the Dale-Tecumseh Tournament today for a pair of pool-play games at Dale High School. The Lady Pirates will face Chandler at 6:30 p.m. and host Dale at 8 p.m.
On Friday, Byng takes on Caddo at 11 a.m. and Morrison at 12:30 p.m. back at Dale.
Saturday’s championship round will be played at Tecumseh High School.
