SULPHUR — The Ada High School slowpitch softball team won its first playoff game in over two decades with a 12-8 win over local rival Byng Thursday at the Class 5A District Tournament Thursday morning.
Host Sulphur then outlasted Byng 11-7 and knocked the Lady Pirates out of the playoffs. Ada played the Lady Bulldogs later in the day but those results were not available at press time.
It was a marquee win for coach Jeremy Strong’s team, which improved to 4-15 on the year. Ada resumed slowpitch softball this spring for the first time since the 2000 season.
Byng — which has had its fair share of struggles this spring — is done at 6-17.
Game 1
Ada 12, Byng 8
The Lady Pirates were clinging to a 6-5 lead before Ada scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take control.
Byng managed single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Freshman Ariana Munoz had a big day at the plate for the Lady Cougars. She finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs in a 13-hit Ada attack. Abey Strong went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order, while Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Karsyn Woods also had two hits and scored a run for the Lady Cougars, while Amaya Frizell smacked a double, drove in two runs and scored once.
Addie Hill ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Bradi Odom and Josie Morgan had Ada’s other two hits. Odom scored two runs and Morgan crossed the plate once.
Junior Joelee Williams cranked a three-run homer in the top of the third inning to get Byng within 4-3 at the time. She finished 2-for-3 with those three RBIs at the top of the BHS lineup. Alexa Thompson pounded two doubles and scored a run for Byng and freshman Hanna Wort finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Paige Ridgeway had Byng’s other hit and scored a run.
Truett, Ada’s pitcher, struck out two, walked just three and allowed four earned runs in the complete-game effort.
Game 2
Sulphur 11, Byng 7
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-0 lead before Byng tried to rally. The Lady Pirates made a game of it with a six-run volley in the top of the fifth inning and scored another run in the sixth to get close before running out of steam.
Sophomore Torri Gustin delivered the big blow in the sixth inning for the Lady Pirates. She came to the plate with the bases loaded and promptly emptied them with her three-RBI triple. She raced home on Alona Cooper-Rochovitz’s run-scoring single for the final Byng run of the inning.
The Lady Pirates loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth frame on consecutive singles by Megan Roden, Hanna Word and Leigh Ridgway. Freshman Gracie Ragland drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a Byng run and get her team within 11-7 but Sulphur prevented further damage when Byng hit back-to-back fly ball outs to end the inning.
Cooper-Rochovitz led a 10-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Paige Ridgway went 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Megan Roden finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Gracie Ragland finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Havyn Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Sulphur compiled 17 hits including home runs by Ally Dixon and Jenna Farrell. Dixon finished 3-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and three runs scored. Carlee Cole went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Gracie Ratchford finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Amera Garner, Taylor Masters and Brylie Sanford all hit doubles for Sulphur, who ended with seven extra-base hits.
