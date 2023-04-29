Ada shoots solid round despite ugly conditions

Ada junior Carter Kenley shot an 87 Thursday during the 2023 Guthrie Invitational hosted by the Lake Hefner Golf Club. 

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys golf team shot its second-best round of the season Thursday at the 2023 Guthrie Invitational hosted by the Lake Hefner Golf Club.

Heritage Hall, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, won the championship with a team score of 287. Runner-up Plainview, No. 5 in Class 3A, was just a stroke back at 288. Class 3A No. 3 Kingfisher was third with a 299 score followed by Class 4A No. 3 Elk City at 300 and Class 4A No. 9 Bethany at 309.

The Cougars shot 350, good enough for 11th place in the rugged field. Ada was just three strokes behind Noble, which shot a 347.

“It was a very difficult day with a long-delayed start due to the weather. Conditions were really, really wet and it was pretty cold,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell. “Through all of that, we were able to shoot our second-best score of the year, so I was pretty happy with our performance. We still need to improve about 10 to 12 strokes per round to compete at our regional.”

The Cougars will head to a Class 4A Regional Tournament Monday at the Lake Murray Golf Course in Ardmore.

Mason Schmidt of Elk City won the medalist crown with a score of 66. Ben Lathrop of Heritage Hall was a stroke behind at 67 and Kyle McLaughlin of Heritage Hall was third at 69.

Couper Rogers led the Ada group with an 81 and Cooper Patterson was next with an 83. Carter Kenley shot an 87 for the Cougars and Michael Muse turned in a score of 99.

BOYS

Thursday, April 27

2023 Guthrie Invitational

Lake Hefner Golf Club

Team Standings

1. Heritage Hall 1 287

2. Plainview 288

3. Kingfisher 299

4. Elk City 300

5. Bethany 309

6. Muskogee 317

7. Altus 328

8. OCS JV 333

9. Guthrie 334

10. Noble 347

11. ADA 350

12. Christian Heritage 354

13. Ponca City JV 372

14. Guymon 380

15. Heritage Hall 2 389

16. North Rock Creek NA

Top 3 Individuals

1. Mason Schmidt (Elk City) 66

2. Ben Lathrop (Heritage Hall) 67

3. Kyle McLaughlin (Heritage Hall) 69

Ada Individual Results

Couper Rogers 81

Cooper Patterson 83

Carter Kenley 87

Michael Muse 99

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

