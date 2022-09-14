Ada shoots past Lady Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada junior Jakobi Williams blasted a three-run homer and the Lady Cougars streaked past the Mount St. Mary Lady Rockets 10-2 in a Monday night road game.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club improved to 15-6 and has quietly cobbled together a six-game winning streak, while Mount St. Mary dropped to 10-8. Ada improved to 5-2 in the District 4A-2 standings and sits in the No. 4 spot behind Perkins-Tryon, Tecumseh and Byng. The Lady Rockets are seventh at 1-6.
Ada tangled with Tupelo on Tuesday and is scheduled to host local rival Byng at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Against the Lady Rockets, Williams led a 14-hit Ada barrage by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Speedster Abbey Strong went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base for Ada, while Rylynn Truett went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Tyley Dotson also had two hits for Ada, while Josie Morgan went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored.
Bradi Odom earned the pitching win for Ada. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just four hits and no earned runs.
Maddie Biswell led the Mount Saint Mary offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
