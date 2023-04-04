Ada settles for second at Kingston Tournament

KINGSTON — The Ada High School baseball team couldn’t produce enough offense in a 9-2 loss to Lindsay Saturday in the championship game of the Kingston Tournament.
The Cougars had advanced to the finals with a 5-0 win over Caddo in a Friday night semifinal matchup. Coach Shane Coker’s club is now 15-2 heading into a key District 4A-2 series with Chickasha on the road Monday and at home on Tuesday. The Fightin’ Chicks entered the week at 16-2 this spring.
Caddo, ranked No. 12 in Class A, improved to 7-3 on the year after capturing third place in the tournament. The Leopards improved to 11-3.
Lindsay 9, Ada 2
Lindsay pitcher Brody Cline kept the Ada offense in check. He struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just five hits and no earned runs in four solid innings to earn the mound win.
The Leopards scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Cougars closed the game in the top of the third frame.
JD Dugan reached on an error and Hunter McDonald singled to put runners at the corners with one out. Carter Freeland then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field and McDonald raced home on a two-out, RBI single by Reid Samson to trim the Lindsay lead to 3-2.
But Lindsay got those two runs back in the bottom of the third and pushed across four more runs in the fourth inning to take control.
Cade Stick had two of Ada’s six total hits and Dugan cracked a double for the locals.
Tucker Morris led Lindsay at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Bentley Kesler went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Leopards and Broty Ramming finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Lindsay also took advantage of four Ada errors.
Brock Boyles absorbed the mound loss for Ada. He struck out one, walked three and allowed one earned run in three innings.
Ada 5, Caddo 0
Ada pitcher Jagger Caldwell threw five shutout innings to pick up the mound win against the Bruins. He struck out three, walked a batter and scattered six hits — all singles. Carter Freeland struck out four of the seven batters he faced in relief.
Caddo hurlers Jake Mullens and Ryder Wingfield were solid in defeat. That pair combined for five strikeouts and four walks, didn’t allow an earned run and limited Ada to just four total hits. The Bruins were charged with seven errors.
Hunter McDonald went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace Ada at the plate. JD Dugan, W Johnson and Jagger Caldwell had the Cougars’ other hits. Caldwell also drove in a run and Elvis Edwards walked twice and scored a run for Ada.
Caddo finished with seven hits, including a 2-for-3 effort from Kale Brister. The five other CHS hits came from five different players.
