The Ada High athletics department has released its “Guidelines for Football” ahead of the Cougars’ home game with Ardmore scheduled for Friday at Norris Field.
The followed 10 items were listed on the Guidelines for Football document:
1. Mask or face coverings are required for anyone (participants, coaches, workers, officials, patrons, etc) entering an event hosted by Ada City Schools. This protocol is for the safety of everyone, therefore, refusal to wear a mask or face covering will prevent admittance into the facility.
2. We ask that fans exercise social distancing procedures while at events hosted by Ada City Schools.
3. Coaches, trainers, managers, officials and student-athletes may remove their face covering upon entering the playing facility.
4. East Central University locker rooms will not be accessible to either team. An off-campus site will be provided for the visiting team. Bathrooms will be available at the field.
5. Only essential personnel will be allowed on the field or in the press box before, during or after the games. Prior consent must be given by the Ada Athletic Department before entering these areas.
6. Sportsmanship is paramount to the development of young people, but at this time we will recommend no handshaking between opposing teams, both before and after games.
7. To allow for social distancing on the sidelines, the team box will be extended to the 15-yard line on both sides of the field.
8. Coaches are responsible to have game balls cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest.
9. For participants, officials and coaches, there will be no shared towels, water bottles, clothing, shoes or equipment. Student-athletes will need to bring their own water bottles to each contest.
10. We will have pre-sale tickets available at the Ada City School Board Office and at our Maintenance building beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and ending at noon on Friday for each home game. Presale ticket holders will be allowed to enter the gates at one hour before game time.
