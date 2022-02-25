Ada High School senior Hunter Condon signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, during a ceremony Tuesday morning inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Condon is expected to be one of the Cougars' top pitchers this spring and spend some time in the infield.
During a solid junior season with the AHS baseball team, Condon hit .313 with a team-best five home runs and 37 RBIs.
Last November, he participated in the 14th Annual World Power Showcase Home Run Derby and All-American Classic at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
Evangel is off to an 8-2 start this season after finishing 17-25 in 2021.
The Valor will compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
Evangel is an NAIA Division I school.
