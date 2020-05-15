Ada senior inks with Seminole State

Ada High senior Chris Carrethers has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Seminole State College.
Carrethers is expected to be a pitcher for the Trojans.
The AHS hurler was strong in 12 innings of work in two starts for the Cougars this spring. Carrethers struck out 11, walked four and allowed just two earned runs. He was expected to be one of Ada’s aces before the spring season was cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As a junior, Carrethers struck out 22 and walked nine in 23.1 innings of work. He finished the 2019 season with a 2.40 ERA.
