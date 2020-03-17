On March 11, Ada High senior athlete Trey Havens was on cloud nine.
He and his Cougar basketball teammates were about to compete for a Class 4A state championship over the next three days.
After that — with the possibility of bringing home some basketball hardware — Havens would jump right into baseball.
That sport looked promising as well. The Cougars had started off an impressive 4-0, and Havens would likely be inserted in what was already a stout pitching rotation. His senior teammate Jake Shannon — who decided to play baseball for the first time since junior high — was in the same boat.
Thursday morning, the Cougars headed out of town toward Deer Creek High School for their first-round clash with Holland Hall, and their bus was met with a sendoff of supporters who lined Main Street with signs in hand, wishing them good luck.
The Cougars never made it to Deer Creek.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association surprised many players, coaches and fans around the state by postponing the Class 2A to 6A State tournaments that were just minutes away from tipping off at gyms in the Oklahoma City area and Tulsa due to concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“We got the news when we were like five minutes away from the gym,” Havens recalled. “We were about to get there and we saw the OSSAA tweet that they were going to postpone everything, so we turned right back around.”
A lot has happened since then. Numbers of confirmed cases are on the rise, although those numbers were not dramatic in Oklahoma as of press time.
Still, the entire state has reacted to the pandemic with an abundance of caution. Many believe it’s an overabundance of caution.
Havens just wants to play ball. Again, as of press time, the basketball tournaments were still just on hold. They hadn’t been canceled entirely. By the time you read this, that also could change. It seems like news of cancellations are happening every hour.
“It was rough, but I’m still holding out hope that they will reschedule it,” Havens said. “That’s probably unlikely, and now I might not get to play baseball.”
It seems like when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have COVID-19 and their game with Oklahoma City was canceled mere minutes before tipoff, it set off a chain reaction of postponements and cancellations, not only in Oklahoma but all across the United States.
Havens remembers hearing about the Gobert incident the night before the state tournament, but he said he and his Cougar teammates were still caught off guard, with their games being halted just hours before they were set to take the court.
I didn’t think anything would happen that quickly.
“We were all caught by surprise,” he said. “It’s rough. We went from being ready to go to we could have played our last game ever.”
There’s still a chance — albeit probably a small one — that the OSSAA could try and play those state tournament games in empty arenas. Having fans is out of the question because most counties have since adopted a polity of no gatherings over 50 people or more.
Havens said he’d take it.
“It would definitely be different. It would probably be kind of weird, but I’d rather do that than not play at all,” he said.
As of this writing, Havens said no organized practice sessions for the AHS basketball teams had been scheduled, but Cougar head coach Garland Parks was going to host an “open gym” Wednesday. (Latta girls coach Bruce Plunk and Vanoss girls coach Jonathon Hurt also confirmed they were having their teams — who were also supposed to play in the state tournament last weekend — in the gym on Wednesday, too.)
The Ada basketball players were asked to clear out their lockers when they returned from the long bus trip to nowhere.
“That was rough,” he said. “This has never happened in the history of ... ever.”
The last game on the Ada High School baseball schedule before playoffs begin is April 30. Conceivably, if things do get much worse with COVID-19, baseball could salvage the last half of the season.
Havens feels like the Cougars could be contenders in that sport as well.
“I thought we had a chance in baseball this year, too. I think we have the guys that could compete for a state title,” he said.
Havens hasn’t practiced baseball in weeks, due to his team’s extended run in basketball. He has, however, put in some pitching work.
“I haven’t even set foot on the field ... it’s been a while. I’ve been throwing bullpens once or twice a week,” he said.
Should baseball get canceled completely, it would deprive Havens of getting to perform in front of college coaches and show them what he can do. He still hopes to play baseball instead of basketball at the next level.
“I think I have a better chance in baseball,” he said. “I’ll probably go to (Northeastern) or (East Central). I’m still undecided.”
Sports is life for the Havens household. Trey’s father is ECU men’s basketball coach Ja Havens. His mother, Angie, has also coached some basketball and his younger sister, Tatum, just completed her junior season for the Ada High School girls basketball team that was one win away from qualifying for the state tournament.
Now what?
“We’ve been binge-watching Netflix shows,” he said. “Our family bases our lives off sports. There’s nothing to do now.”
Havens, like many athletes across the nation, hopes that changes sooner than later.
