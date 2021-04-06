The competition was brutal during the Ada Tournament in both the girls and boys bracket last weekend.
That didn’t seem to bother Ada’s Noah Watkins.
The Cougar senior upset the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 3 seeds on the way to capturing the championship in a brutal No. 1 Singles division on Friday.
“Noah had an outstanding tournament,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. “I’m not sure we’ve ever had anyone win the No. 1 Singles division at this tournament It was pretty impressive.”
Watkins’ big finish helped Ada finish fourth in the team standings with 48 points. Class 5A powerhouse Heritage Hall won the tournament with 55 points, followed by Class 6A Broken Arrow with 54 points and 6A Edmond Memorial with 49.
Edmond North, another 6A foe, tied with Ada at 48 points followed by Class 5A Duncan at 34, 6A Norman at 29 and Class 4A Byng at 28.
There were six teams in 6A in the tournament, seven in 5A and two 4A clubs.
“It was an extremely tough tournament,” Swopes said. “But it provided for some really good competition. We played pretty well overall. There were a few matches we lost in a super that we could’ve won, but it was a good experience. “
In the equally tough girls tournament, the Lady Cougars finished eighth in the team standings.
ADA BOYS
Watkins, the No. 8 seed, started his incredible run to the title with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cuinn Hayes of Norman.
He then knocked off No. 1 seed Logan Lemley of Edmond Memorial 6-4, 4-6, 14-12 in a thriller and chopped down No. 4 seed Larsen Van Horn of Heritage Hall 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.
Watkins won the title with a 6-1, 2-6, 10-3 victory in the championship match.
In No. 2 Singles, Halston Redwine of Ada defeated Tyler Sams of Broken Arrow 6-3, 6-0 in the third-place match. Trenton Hensley of Ada’s second team defeated Elija Seels of Ardmore 6-1, 6-3 for 11th place.
In No. 1 Doubles, Nick Johnson and Brinn Davis defeated Ada’s Wyatt Brown and Boady Ross 6-3, 6-4 in the fifth-place match.
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles team of Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes settled for seventh place after defeated Jackson Goodman and Colton Moiser of Byng 6-2, 6-3.
The Cougars’ other No. 2 Doubles squad — Brady Bacon and Anthony Towers — defeated Crouse and Dodson of Durant 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 for 11th place.
The Ada boys are back in action Saturday at the Ardmore Tournament.
ADA GIRLS
Edmond North won the team title with 61 points, while Edmond Memorial was second at 54 and Tulsa Union ended up third at 49.
Shawnee finished just ahead of Ada with 33. The Lady Cougars collected 31 points. The Byng Lady Pirates finished in the 11th spot with 20 points.
Taylor Mattingly-Harnden of Norman defeated Ada’s Ava Bolin 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 Singles seventh-place match.
In the No. 2 Singles slot, Ahna Redwine of Ada cruised past Madelyn Standifer of Broken Arrow 6-2, 6-3 for seventh place.
The Ada combo of Gentri Langley and Ella Summers was awarded seventh place due to an injury default by a team from Deer Creek.
And in No. 2 Doubles, Macy Lowrance and Abby Machetta turned back Butler-Kibbey and Thompson of Norman 6-4, 6-3 for 11th place.
Ada’s second No. 2 Doubles team dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to CJ Lee and Caylee Parry of Byng 6-2, 6-0 in a battle for 13th place.
The Lady Cougars host their own tournament again on Friday that was originally scheduled for March 12 but was rained out.
BYNG BOYS
In No. 1 Singles Daniel Lacey dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Duncan’s Jacob Kuehn in the ninth-place match.
It was the same for Byng’s Andrew Cruz, who advanced to the ninth-place match in No. 2 Singles before falling in a close match — 7-5, 6-4. His opponent was unavailable at press time.
Jake Eads competed as an extra and defeated Durant’s Isaiah Munoz 6-2 6-0 in No. 2 Singles to earn 13th place.
Caden Gilmore and Eduardo Hernandez were bested by Deer Creek’s Hulbert and Rollins 6-4, 7-5 in the seventh-place contest at No. 1 Doubles.
Ada’s Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes turned back the Byng team of Jackson Goodman and Colton Moiser 6-2, 6-3 in the seventh-place battle inNo. 2 Doubles.
Truman Allen and Tyler Ware competed as extras in No. 2 Doubles and defeated Shawnee’s Chandler and Dodson 6-2 6-1 for 13th place.
The Pirates are back in action Saturday at the Duncan Tournament.
BYNG GIRLS
Byng’s Hope Rice came up short in her last match, falling to Duncan’s Marissa Bumgarner 6-3, 6-1 to finish in 12th place in No. 1 Singles.
Emma Underwood of Byng lost the first set to Norman’s Yuna Jang 6-0 in No. 2 Singles but rallied to win the second set 6-5. But Underwood then had to default due to an injury and finished 14th.
The Lady Pirates were led by the No. 1 Doubles team of Livi Colombe and Trenity Miller. That Byng duo defeated Broken Arrow’s Jones and Ziegler 6-1 6-2 for fifth place.
CJ Lee and Caylee Parry of Byng defeated Ada’s Joelly Brassfield and Lincoln Smith 6-2 6-0 for 13th place in No. 2 Doubles.
Harmoni and Hope Moore played in their first varsity tournament together as extras in No. 1 Doubles. They won one match against Pauls Valley’s English and Tucker before falling to Norman’s Hunter and Schindler 6-2, 6-3 to settle for 14th place.
