Ada secures pair of victories at Madill Festival

MADILL — The Ada High School softball team won a pair of thrillers Monday night at the Madill Festival.
First, Gracie Dotson hit a clutch one-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Ada to a 13-12 win over Dickson.
Then, the Lady Cougars used a nine-run outburst in the second inning to pull away from host Madill early en route to a 14-7 victory.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club reached the 10-win mark with the two festival victories and has now won four of its past five games. Class 5A No. 10 Dickson, who defeated Madill 13-3 earlier in the day, left town at 11-5 after the split. The host Lady Wildcats dropped to 3-18.
The Lady Cougars hosted Class A No. 3 Kiowa on Tuesday in their final pre-playoff contest of the season. Ada travels to Chandler on Thursday for Class 5A District Tournament action. The Lady Cougars will face Bethel at 2 p.m. in a first-round contest. The loser of that game will play host Chandler at 3:30 p.m. and the winner of the opener will battle the Lady Lions at 5 p.m.
Ada 13, Dickson 12
(8 Innings)
Ariana Munoz and Kiki Williams led off the bottom of the eighth inning with back-to-back base hits. Munoz then scored the game-winner on Gracie Dotson’s big hit.
Dickson looked like it had taken over early after scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab an early 9-2 lead.
The Lady Cougars scratched and clawed their way back into the game and used a four-run uprising in the bottom of the seventh inning to knot the score at 12-12 and force extra innings.
Tyley Dotson hit a dramatic two-out, three-run homer in the seventh that tied the contest. Freshman Brailey Mansfield had scored earlier in the inning when Rylynn Truett hit a ground ball to third base that resulted in a fielder’s choice to trim the AHS deficit to 12-9.
Trailing 9-3, Gracie Dotson blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to get the Lady Cougars within 9-7.
Ada finished with 15 hits in the contest, led by Munoz who finished 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Gracie Dotson finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs, a walk and a run scored and Tyley Dotson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Truett ended up 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the locals.
Emily Nogueira led a 19-hit Dickson barrage, going 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and two runs scored. Landri Oxley finished 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Shelby Beard finished 3-for-6 with a run scored.
Saylor Woulfe went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scored and Cailey Fryer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Comets.
There were 11 errors in the contest — eight by Dickson and three by Ada.
Ada 14, Madill 7
Madill struck first with four runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Lady Cougars got the sticks going during its pivotal nine-run second-inning outburst.
Tyley Dotson crushed a three-run homer in that big inning and Makenzi Burden drove in a pair of runs with a base hit. Ada opened the second inning with five consecutive singles.
The Lady Cougars finished with 15 hits. Tyley Dotson, Jakobi Williams and Ariana Munoz all had three hits each to pace Ada at the plate. Tyley Dotson went 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored; Munoz finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored; and Williams went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.
