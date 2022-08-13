The runs keep coming for the Ada High School softball team.
The Lady Cougars defeated Madill 8-2 in their first home game of the 2022 season Thursday evening at the Ada Softball Complex and improved to 3-0 on the year. Ada has piled up a combined 37 runs in those victories.
Ada faced its stiffest test of the young season so far when Sulphur came on to town on Friday. The Lady Cougars host Mount St. Mary at 5 p.m. Monday and Tecumseh at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Ada sophomore Karsyn Woods made her first varsity start in the circle and it was a good one. She struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game outing.
“Kars pitched a good game. Her attitude and work ethic is going to allow her to be successful,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong.
Abbey Strong led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and Bradi Odom followed with a walk. Strong raced home on a run-scoring base hit from Rylynn Truett that put Ada on top 1-0.
With runners at first and second with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Odom blasted a triple to the game in left-center field that pushed across two runs and made it 3-0.
Madill scored an error-aided run in the top of the third inning, but Ada got a pair of runs in the fourth frame on an RBI groundout by Tyley Dotson and a sacrifice fly by Gravie Dotson, her twin sister. That put the home team on top 5-1.
Trenity Duvall ripped an RBI triple down the right-field line and she scored on a double off the bat of Jakobi Williams in a three-run Ada outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning that gave the hosts an 8-1 cushion.
Madill scored its final run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Lauren Campbell singled, stole second and scored on a base knock by Dahlia Marris.
Strong, Ada’s speedy leadoff hitter, led a nine-hit AHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored. Truett, Duvall and Williams also had two hits apiece.
Williams hit a pair of doubles, knocked in a run and scored a run, while Duval picked up an RBI and scored twice.
Woods limited the Madill offense to five singles.
