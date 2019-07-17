Ada soon-to-be junior Jaxson Robinson has had a summer to remember.
Robinson capped off a sensational run with Team Griffin when he and his teammates captured the 16U championship at the Nike Peach Jam, held July 10-14 in North Augusta, South Carolina.
Team Griffin is the only state school that is part of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. This is Robinson’s second year to play with the organization, sponsored by former University of Oklahoma player and current Detroit Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin.
In Sunday’s championship game, Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points in Team Griffin’s buzzer-beating 75-73 win over Team Takeover (of Washington D.C.).
Robinson scored 19 points on the strength of 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range in Team Griffin’s 85-77 quarterfinal win over Boo Williams. He added a pair of triples and scored eight points — including hitting a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch — in a 71-70 win over Vegas Elite in a semifinal contest.
Robinson’s teammates include JJ White of Norman North, PJ Johnson and DJ Freeman of Casady, Gloire Houmba of Covington-Douglas, Trey Alexander of Heritage Hall, KJ Adams of Austin Westlake, Daimion Collins of Atlanta High School and Bijan Cortes of Kingfisher.
Adams sank a running one-hander down the lane as time expired in the tense double-overtime title contest.
“It was awesome. The guys just wouldn’t take no for an answer. The guys got down a couple of times but just found a way. They never gave up or quit. We were able to figure out a way to get it done,” Team Griffin head coach Kellen McCoy told The Ada News.
Spring back
When Robinson and Team Griffin had just gotten started on their spring-summer tour, the Cougar standout hadn’t garnered much attention from college coaches and scouts. But that quickly changed.
In the team’s opener at a Made Hoops Tournament last April in Arkansas, Robinson hit eight 3-pointers and put on a show in a Team Griffin victory.
“With his length, his ability to shoot the ball and his IQ, I knew he would start getting recruited very, very soon,” McCoy said. “Jaxson then went out and hit eight or nine 3-pointers in that first game and before the night is over, I’m getting calls, back to back to back to back,” he recalled. “Jaxson ended up getting three or four offers from some major schools. Since then, his recruitment has continued to skyrocket.”
McCoy said his work ethic has helped him make great strides for Team Griffin. Ada fans should be in for a show during the 2019-20 Cougar basketball season.
“He’s a great kid. He’s extremely respectful and very coachable. He has a high IQ for the game of basketball, and he loves it. It’s his passion, and he spends a lot of time on it,” McCoy said. “That work that he’s put in ... is beginning to pay off drastically.”
Jammin’
During a pool play loss at the Peach Jam, McCoy said Robinson passed up a 3-pointer late in the game and shoveled the ball to a teammate. He questioned Robinson’s decision afterward.
“I asked him after the game if he didn’t like that shot, and he told me he thought it was a little deep and he thought we could get a better shot. That shows his unselfishness for the game,” he said.
However, McCoy told Robinson he’d like to have seen him shoot it.
In the semifinals against the Vegas Elite, on of Nevada’s players got hot, and went on a huge personal run to tie the score in the closing minutes.
Robinson hit a 3-pointer to keep Team Griffin from trailing.
“We’re under two minutes left, and we come down and Jaxson hits a huge three to put us back up and kind of slowed down their roll a little bit,” McCoy said. “In the championship game, he hit a couple of big threes as well.”
The Team Griffin coach said Robinson does many things that don’t show up in a boxscore — plays such as making an extra pass or getting a deflection on defense.
“He makes plays like that, which are very, very important. His leadership was huge and his calmness was huge, especially in that championship game,” McCoy said.
That’s exciting for Ada Cougar basketball fans, because it appears the best is yet to come for Robinson.
