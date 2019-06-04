Ada's Huff wins Jr. PGA tournament

Ada High golfer Michael Huff won the South Central Jr. PGA Tournament held May 31 at the James E Stewart Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

 Lashun Huff | Provided

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada High golfer Michael Huff is off to a sizzling start to his summer schedule.

Huff, competing in the Boys 16-18 Division, edged Edmond North High School golfer Trey Dallas, who turned in a 73, by a single stroke. Huff gained the advantage on the 18th hole.

Huff edged Edmond North product Trey Dallas, who turned in a 73, by a single stroke. Huff gained the advantage on the 18th hole.

His round included two birdies, a steady 12 pars and four bogeys.

Rounding out the top five were Karsten Flinton of Edmond at 74, Dawson Hinson of Sulphur at 75 and Seth Tucker of Lindsay at 76.

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.