TISHOMINGO — Murray State College freshman Kobe Burgess had the two best college games of his young career on back-to-back nights in January.
On Jan. 23 at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid (an 83-72 win), Burgess came off the bench and scored a team-high 16 points. He finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, including three 3-point shots, and also had two assists, two rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes of action.
Then, in the friendly confines of Beames Fieldhouse in Tishomingo, Burgess scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 24 minutes during MSC’s 81-72 victory. He sank three more triples and had four rebounds, four assists and three big steals.
“He’s kind of been a consistent contributor off the bench. He had a really good three-game stretch up until our last game against Redlands. He got into some foul trouble in that one,” Murray State head coach Kevin O’Connor told The Ada News.
“He hit some really big buckets against NOC-Enid. They were making a little run toward the end of the game, and he was our answer offensively down the stretch,” O’Connor recalled. “Against Connors State, we were reeling, and he made a couple of big defensive plays. He got a couple of steals and helped kind of close the game out. For those couple of games, he’s been big-time. He’s really starting to put it all together.”
O’Connor said Burgess had met and exceeded his expectations this season.
“He’s been everything I anticipated and more. We work a lot on shooting the ball here ... and he’s definitely improved that quite a bit,” he said. “He’s been all-round pretty good.”
Burgess is averaging just 5.4 points per game but has sunk 15-of-37 (40.5%) of his 3-pointer attempts and has 39 assists and a team-high 38 steals. He’s also shooting 77.3% from the free-throw line.
Burgess always had a knack for swiping the ball away from opponents in high school, and O’Connor said that hasn’t changed.
“He just has such good tendencies and good anticipation defensively. He can just go make plays,” he said. “He does some things you can’t really coach. He just does them.”
Burgess is making a name for himself in Tishomingo. It’s a fantastic turnaround for a guy who managed to play in just four games as a senior at Ada High School.
Those days appear to be in Burgess’ rear-view mirror. The likable 6-1 guard — who was named the 2018 Ada News All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a junior — has helped the Aggies make a huge turnaround this season.
“He’s a great kid and is really coachable. He always has a smile on his face and works hard. A coach’s dream, really,” O’Connor said.
Murray State is sitting at 18-3 on the year and is atop the Region 2 conference standings with a perfect 9-0 mark.
Before O’Connor arrived in Tishomingo, the Aggies won four games. They won a combined 19 games during O’Connor’s first two seasons but have taken Region 2 by storm this year.
The Aggies were ranked No. 17 in the latest NJCAA rankings released Monday. Also on Monday, O’Connor was named the HoopDirt.comCoach of the Week for Junior College.
“We brought back a lot of guys that are coachable and work hard and kind of buy in. The new guys we brought in have kind of followed their lead and bought into what we want to do,” O’Connor said of the MSC turnaround. “It’s just a testament to how hard they’ve worked since they got on campus. They’re a close-knit group, too. They get along and have good chemistry, which is a major factor.”
The Aggies are in the driver’s seat to earn the top seed in the Region 2 Conference Tournament (scheduled for the first week in March at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee) as they prepare for the home stretch of the regular season.
“We control our own destiny, but we have a tough stretch to finish. We played three of our harder games on the road to end the season,” O’Connor said. “We’ll finish toward the top if we can take of business and do what we’ve been doing.”
Just behind Murray State Region II standings are Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College at 8-1 and Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa at 6-2. Northern Oklahoma College-Enid and Seminole State College follow at 5-5.
The winner of the Region 2 Tournament will get an automatic bid into the 2020 NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championship, set for March 16-21 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
As for now, O’Connor said he and his team are just soaking it all in and working har, trying to continue to improve.
“We’re trying to cherish this and be humble and take it as far as we can,” he said.
And smack dab in the middle of it all is Kobe Kendell Burgess.
Fans have three more chances to see Burgess and his teammates play in Tishomingo this season. The Aggies are at home Thursday against Western Oklahoma State College and host Seminole State Feb. 13 and Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on Feb. 24.
