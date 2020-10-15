Ada runs wild in win over Harrah

The Ada Cougars offense got rolling and their defense was as good as usual in a 49-7 win over Harrah Thursday night in a fall break contest at Norris Field.
Ada improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in District 4A-2 play, while the Panthers left town at 2-4 and 0-3.
Ada led 23-0 at halftime and had already outgained Harrah 254-51 in total yards. And it only got worse for the visiting Panthers.
The Cougars finished the contest with 402 yards of total offense compared to 160 for Harrah.
Tailback Earltuan Battles plowed through the Harrah defense for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior defensive back Tre Ivy had two second-half interceptions — including one he returned for 32 yards for the Cougars final TD of the game.
Ada returns to action on Oct. 23 at Tuttle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.