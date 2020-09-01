TULSA — The Ada High softball team ran away from host Tulsa Rogers for a pair of lopsided victories in a pair of Saturday District 5A-4 road games.
The Lady Cougars won the opener 21-0 and earned the sweep with a 15-2 win in Game 2.
Ada improved to 9-4 overall and stayed unbeaten at 5-0 in the district, while Will Rogers fell to 2-13, and 1-4.
Game 1
Ada 21, Will Rogers 0
Ada sophomore pitcher Chardoney Stick tossed three no-hit innings. She struck out two and walked none. Stick’s only blemish was a hit batter with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Cougars erupted for 13 runs in the top of the second inning to take control. They compiled 11 hits, led by a monster outing by freshman Abbey Strong. She finished 4-for-4 with two triples, a double, eight RBIs and four runs scored from her spot at the top of the AHS lineup.
Amaya Frizell finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ada, while Jakobi Williams went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Rylynn Truett also slapped a double, walked twice and scored a run and Addie Hill drove in two runs and scored twice.
Ada took advantage of eight walks and five hit batters.
Game 2
Ada 15, Will Rogers 2
The Lady Cougars led just 3-2 before scoring eight times in the bottom of the third to get some breathing room.
Ada collected 10 more hits in the game.
Freshman Jakobi Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the visitors, while Amaya Frizell went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Rylynn Truett also had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, while Trenity Duvall went 1-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and a run scored. Josie Morgan hit a triple and scored three runs for Ada.
Abbey Strong finished 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored and also earned the pitching victory. She tossed all five innings and struck out three and allowed five hits and two earned runs.
The Lady Ropers helped Ada with nine more walks and three more hit batters.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Durant at 5 p.m. today, weather permitting.
