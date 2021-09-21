DURANT — The Ada High football team snatched its first win of the 2021 season with a 28-6 road win over Durant in a Week 3 matchup at Paul Laird Field.
It was also the first victory of the Brad O’Steen coaching era.
“It feels really good,” O’Steen said when asked about getting that first “W” under his belt. “I’m really proud of our kids. We got better tonight.”
It could have been worse for the Lions. However, after Ada got rushing touchdowns from tailback Darius Gilmore on its first three possessions of the game, the Cougars scored just once more the rest of the way.
“We got a little sloppy at times and we’ve got to clean that stuff up,” O’Steen said. “We came out and played hard for four quarters. Any time you get a win you need to be happy, but not satisfied.”
The Ada defense smothered the Durant offense for most of the contest, holding the Lions to just 146 yards of total offense. A Fisher Marr fumble recovery foiled Durant’s first drive of the game that got to the Ada 38 yard line.
Ada needed just three plays to get on the scoreboard. Senior receiver Trey Ivy leaped high for a catch over a Durant defender that turned into a 46-yard gain and Gilmore rushed into the end zone from seven yards out on the next play. Ada missed the PAT, leaving the score 6-0 at the 8:05 mark of the first period.
After a three-and-out and a short Durant punt, Ada took over near midfield. Quarterback Carter Freeland tossed a short pass to Marr, who weaved his way through the DHS defense en route to a 49-yard gain. Gilmore broke a couple of tackles and scored on another 7-yard run. The Cougars lined up for a PAT kick, but holder Kaden Gallagher caught the ball, rolled to his right and found a wide-open Jack Morris in the end zone for a two-point pass that pushed the Ada advantage to 14-0 at the 4:13 mark of the opening frame.
O’Steen was glad to see big plays going Ada’s way against the Lions.
“We’ve had opportunities to make more big plays the previous two weeks and we were able to capitalize on some of those big plays tonight. That helps,” he said.
On the ensuing kickoff, Ada’s Nate Richardson recovered a muffed catch and the Cougars were quickly back in business.
A six-play drive starting at the Durant 45 ended when Gilmore got free for a 26-yard TD romp. Caden Mitchell kicked the extra point and the Cougars had built a commanding 21-0 with 1:13 left in the first period.
On Ada’s first drive of the second quarter, receiver Andrew Hughes turned a short pass into a 65-yard touchdown play on a nice run through the Durant defense. But that scoring play was nullified by a penalty.
At one point during the possession, Ada faced a 3rd-and-35 from the DHS 20. But the Cougars managed to get to midfield. However, on 4th-and-5 from the 50, Hughes took a lateral from Freeland to the left side and looked to pass the ball downfield. With no one open, he ran back to the right and tossed the ball back to Freeland. But the play resulted in just a three-yard gain and Ada turned the ball over on downs.
Durant took advantage of the good field position and methodically marked down the field. On a 3rd-and-11 play, Durant quarterback Jaylon Saxon connected with tight end Zane White for a 21-yard TD toss. The PAT kick was no good, but the Lions had pulled within 21-6 at the 1:35 mark of the second quarter.
The Cougars quickly marched down the field and a 14-yard pass from Freeland to Caden Ross resulted inå a 1st-and-goal from the DHS 7 with just 8.4 seconds left. Ada opted to go for it instead of attempting a short field goal and two pass attempts fell incomplete.
Ada used a ground and pound drive to start the third quarter featuring running backs Gilmore and Gallagher and marched from its own 34 to paydirt in 12 plays. The drive was highlighted by an 18-yard scramble by Freeland on a third-and-long play and capped by Freeland’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Hughes at the 5:11 mark of the period. Another Mitchell PAT kick would end the scoring with Ada on top 28-6.
Durant answered with a strong drive of its own that included a number of strong runs by talented fullback Francisco Avila, who finished with 17 carries for 66 yards. However, facing 3rd-and-goal from the 2, the Ada defense stopped rushing attempts by Steven Holmes and Casen Dills short of the goal line.
That drive ended gobbled up 6:46 off the clock.
It looked liked Ada had added one more touchdown to its side of the scoreboard when tailback Xander Rhynes — sporting his gold shoes — rushed to the left and sped down the sideline for a nifty 44-yard scoring run. But that TD was wiped out by a holding penalty.
The Cougars finished with 355 yards of total offense.
Freeland completed 11-of-16 passes for 181 yards with the one score and no interceptions. Ivy had two catches for 60 yards, Marr had two grabs for 56 yards and Hughes caught four balls for 44 yards.
Gilmore finished with 84 yards on 15 carries and Gallagher added 60 yards on 11 totes.
The Cougars open District 4A-2 play this week at Tecumseh. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
