It took all of 16 seconds for the Ada High football team to set the tone against Madill in a Week 6 battle Friday at Norris Field.
Junior Jagger Caldwell scooped up a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and the Cougars went on to maul Madill 47-14 in the Week 6 District 4A-4 matchup.
Ada improved to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in the district, while the Wildcats left town at 2-4 and 0-3.
Madill had entered the game averaging over 30 points per game and had lost three contests by a combined total of eight points. However, the Cougars changed all that and raced out to leads of 20-0 and 35-7.
“We kind of finally put a full game together,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said following the game. “Our effort and physicality were really good tonight. I was really proud of our kids. I felt like we took a good step forward tonight. We challenged them all week to have a good week mentally and put four quarters together ... and I thought we did that tonight.”
Ada scored on its first five possession of the game.
The Cougars welcomed back senior quarterback Carter Freeland, who looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. He completed 12-of-17 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns.
“(Freeland) practiced all week, but he was really a game-time decision,” O’Steen said. “We felt good about it leading up to the game. He’s worked his butt off behind the scenes to get ready. He threw it good.”
Senior standout receiver Andrew Hughes hauled in three of those passes — all for touchdowns — totaling 123 yards.
Freeland hit Hughes in stride for a nice 20-yard TD toss to help Ada build a 14-0 lead at the 5:23 mark of the first period.
After Madill’s Yovanny Robles misfired on a 43-yard field goal attempt, Ada methodically drove 80 yards in 11 plays. Darius Gilmore — who wore a brace on his injured right elbow — fought his way into the end zone from a yard out. The PAT kick was no good, leaving Ada with a 20-0 lead at the 9:05 mark of the second quarter.
Madill playmaker Stephen Sisco set up the Wildcats in Cougar territory with a 50-yard reverse run down the near sideline. MHS quarterback Tyner Rushing then connected with Rey Gomez for a 21-yard touchdown — he had to outwrestle Ada’s Deante Lindsay for a jump ball — and the visitors had pulled with 20-7 with 6:21 left in the second period.
It didn’t take long for Ada to strike back.
On a 2nd-and-13 play from the AHS 28, Hughes got behind two Madill defenders and Freeland delivered another spot-on pass that covered 72 yards for an electrifying score. Caden Mitchell’s PAT kick stretched the Ada lead to 2-7 at the 4:57 mark of the second quarter.
On the ensuing deep onside kickoff by Mitchell, the football took a favorable Ada bounce in front of a Madill player and Lindsay rushed in and jumped on it to give the Cougars possession again.
The Freeland to Hughes connection struck again when the AHS receiver again won the 1-on-1 battle in the end zone for a 31-yard TD reception. Fisher Marr ran in for the two-point conversion, making it 35-7 at halftime.
Ada got the ball back to start the second half and the Cougars went 95 yards in seven plays. A beautiful 43-yard delivery from Freeland to Jack Morris got the ball down the field in a hurry and the march was capped by a 22-yard TD reception from Demontre Patterson, who found himself wide open at the goal line. The PAT failed after a bobbled snap, leaving the home team on top 41-7 at the 8:25 mark of the third quarter.
The Wildcats put together their best drive of the game, going 68 yards in 13 plays. Holden McGahey scored on a 4-yard run to cut the MHS deficit to 41-14 with 2:06 to play in the third period.
Patterson returned the ensuing kickoff down the far sideline 97 yards to paydirt, but that touchdown was wiped out by a holding penalty. Patterson had a 75-yard nullified in Week 5 at Hilldale.
Cougar backups put together an 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter set up by a Lindsay interception in the end zone. Big freshman Caron Richardson capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown rumble around the left side. The PAT kick was blocked, leaving the final score at 47-14.
Ada owned the final statistics. The Cougars made 28 first downs compared to 13 for Madill. Ada piled up 479 yards of total offense, while the visitors finished with 236.
“When we tie this thing together, we’re going to be pretty good and tonight was a big step toward tying this thing together,” O’Steen said. “When we do that, we’re going to be dangerous.”
Gilmore led the Cougar ground game 66 yards on 13 carries, while Marr followed with 45 yards on eight totes. Ada had 10 different tailbacks with rushing attempts.
Morris joined Hughes with three receptions for Ada that added up to 89 yards. Kaden Gallagher finished with four catches for 40 yards.
The Ada defense was paced by George Maddox with 6.5 tackles. Marr followed six stops, while Hughes and JB Coyle added 3.5 tackles apiece. The Cougars got quarterback sacks from Coyle, Ashden Rowell and Morris.
Sisco, considered one of the top receivers in Class 4A, was limited to three catches for 72 yards by the Ada defense. He also got free on a reverse run for 48 yards.
Rushing completed 10-of-16 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Wildcats.
The Cougars have a short week to prepare for a battle with Stilwell Thursday night inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
