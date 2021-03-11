Ada runs away from Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY — The Ada High baseball team got off to a quick start and pummeled Pauls Valley 22-2 in Tuesday night road game.
The Cougars improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in District 4A-3 play, while the Panthers dropped to 2-2 and 2-2.
Ada scored seven times in the top of the first inning. Highlight from that opening salvo included an RBI triple by Carter Freeland and RBI singles from John David Muse, Hunter Condon, Brodie Andrews, Hunter McDonald and Treston Eaker.
Pauls Valley got a two-run homer by Cole Campbell in the bottom of the first to get within 7-2, but the Cougars exploded for 11 runs in the top of the second to pull away.
Ada’s big second-inning included seven walks, a hit batter and three Pauls Valley errors. Condon, Cade Sliger and Jack Morris had run-scoring hits in the frame.
Brodie Andrews cracked an RBI double in a four-run Ada third inning and an RBI hit by Sliger.
Ada collected 14 total hit in the four-inning affair. Condon led the way, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored. Andrews finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Muse went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Eaker went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Freeland finished 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored, while Zac Carroll walked three times and scored twice.
Courtesy runner Kaden Cooper also scored three runs for the Cougars.
Justin Humphrey hit a double for Pauls Valley.
Condon (3-0) earned the mound win for Ada. He struck out nine, walked none and allowed just four hits.
Four different Pauls Valley pitchers combined for 12 walks and three strikeouts.
Ada returns to action today at Duncan and will compete in the Broken Bow Tournament next week.
