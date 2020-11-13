Ada runs away from Elk City

The Ada Cougars started off strong and never let up in a convincing 47-7 win over Elk City in a Class 4A playoff game Friday night at Norris Field.
The Cougars scored on a 13-play, 80-yard yard drive to start the game — capped by a 2-yard run by Earltuan Battles — and never looked back.
Ada piled up 247 yards of total offense in the first half while the Cougar defense limited Elk City to 20 total yards.
The first half saw Ada get two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Zac Carroll, the TD by Battles and another running score by Kohner Gallagher.
Carroll also connected with receiver David Johnson for a 20-yard score.
The Elks scored on their first drive of the third quarter, but Ada answered with two more scoring runs by Battles covering 5 and 54 yards.
Ada will hit the road in the second round of the 4A playoffs, likely traveling to old rival Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.