It didn't matter one bit that it was Valentine's Day. The Ada High boys basketball team didn't show a bit of love to archrival McAlester.
The Cougars started the game on a 21-5 run and went on to pummel the Buffaloes 73-31 at home Friday night.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 17-5 on the year, while McAlester — which has now lost eight games in a row — fell to 2-21.
Coach Garland Park's club wraps up its regular season tonight, hosting Seminole on Senior Night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Jaxson Robinson led the early Ada charge against McAlester with a trio of long 3-pointers and a perfect alley-oop pass to Kaden Cooper for a dunk. Cooper had six points in the AHS surge, Jake Shannon hit a free throw and Trey Havens added five — including a 3-point basket to open the second quarter that gave Ada its 21-5 advantage.
McAlester hung tough for a bit and still trailed just 29-14 with just under three minutes to play in the second period.
However, the Cougars finished the first half with a frenzy, outscoring the Buffaloes 16-2 over the final 2:13.
Andrew Hughes started that Ada volley with a 3-pointer before Robinson got hot again. The Ada playmaker hit three more shots from long range and a pair of AHS steals led to monstrous fast-break dunks by Coper and Robinson that got the home crowd excited.
The Cougars carried a 45-16 lead into halftime.
Robinson scored all of his game-high 20 points in the first half and hit 6-of-10 3-point shots. He also had five of Ada's 12 steals in the game.
David Johnson came off the bench and scored 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointer and 4-of-4 showing from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds and two steals.
Cooper ended with eight points and two blocked shots, while Hughes and Caden Carey combined for nine points and six rebounds off the bench.
McAlester got a team-best 10 points from Eythm Leonardo and seven points from Erik McCarty.
