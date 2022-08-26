Ada rebounds, socks Seminole

SEMINOLE — Everything came together for the Ada High softball team during a 16-2 road win over Seminole Tuesday night.
Things kind of came apart for the host Lady Chieftains.
Ada piled up 11 hits in the five-inning run-rule and also took advantage of eight Seminole errors.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in District 4A-2 play, while Seminole spiraled to 0-8 and 0-4. More importantly, the Lady Cougars got the bad taste out of their mouths after a Monday loss to local rival Byng.
Ada speedy leadoff hitter Abbey Strong led her team at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. She also swiped three bases. Ariana Munoz ripped an inside-the-park home run and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Jakobi Williams finished 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Bradi Odom also slapped a triple, drove in two runs and scored a run. Rylynn Truett doubled, drove in a run and drew a walk for Ada, while Gracie Dotson finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Tyley Dotson and Addi Hill also had hits for the visitors.
Odom earned the pitching win for Ada. She struck out three, walked three and allowed no earned runs in four innings. Karsyn Woods pitched a scoreless inning in relief, striking out two of the three SHS hitters she faced.
The Lady Cougars are competing in the 2022 Roff Fast Pitch Tournament this weekend.
