KINGSTON — Things didn’t look so great for the Ada High School baseball team Saturday in the third-place game of the Kingston Tournament.
The Cougars trailed 6-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
However, coach Shane Coker’s club turned things around with a seven-run uprising in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and turned back the Bulldogs 9-7.
The Cougars improved to 15-2 on the year, while Sulphur dipped to 14-7. Ada had dropped a 4-0 decision to host Kingston (11-3) in a Friday semifinal contest. Rattan clipped Kingston 8-7 for the tournament title.
“They just seem to find a way. It’s been a long week and everyone was beat — that includes our pitchers, hitters, and coaches,” Coker said. “These guys had every opportunity to rely on that and just lay down, but they didn’t.”
Ada was scheduled to host Chickasha in a District 4A-2 contest on Monday, but that game was rained out. Ada travels to Chickasha today, weather permitting. A varsity doubleheader against Classen SAS has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cougar Field.
The Cougars then host Asher and Fort Towson in a festival beginning at noon on Saturday.
Saturday, April 2
Ada 9, Sulphur 7
Senior Caden Ross got Ada’s fourth-inning volley started with a one-out single. Freshman Seth Flinn followed with a two-out walk. Senior Tre Ivy then blasted a run-scoring double that got the Cougars within 6-2.
Hunter McDonald and John David Muse then hit back-to-back run-scoring singles that sliced the Sulphur advantage to 6-4.
Hunter Condon cracked a two-RBI double to left field that knotted the score at 6-6.
After Carter Freeland drew a walk, Ada got two more run-scoring hits from Jack Morris and Ross that put the Cougars ahead 8-6.
“They just kept plugging away. Great things happened and hopefully, they got a lesson in fortitude and guts. Baseball is a great game,” Coker said.
SHS standout Reese Ratchford blasted a solo home run to lead off the Sulphur half of the sixth inning to slice the Ada lead to 8-7.
Ada got an insurance run with a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth. Freeland smacked a two-out double and courtesy runner Kaden Gallagher raced home when Morris crushed a triple to right field.
Freeland pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to record the save for Ada.
Flinn made his first pitching appearance of the spring in relief in the top of the fourth inning. He came in to face Zac Driggers with a 1-1 count and Ada already trailing 6-1. He threw two balls to walk Driggers and he issued a free pass to A. McCurry to load the bases. However, he got the Cougars out of that jam when Ashton Billings popped out and Ivy threw out Driggers trying to advance to second for a double play.
Flinn earned the mound win after tossing just 10 pitches.
“Seth came in in the third and could have folded, but he got us out of it,” Coker said.
Freeland tossed the final three innings to record a save. He struck out four, walked one and allowed one earned run. Reid Samson was the starter for the Cougars. He struck out three, walked five and allowed just one earned run thanks in part to three Ada errors.
Ada collected 11 hits in the contest. Morris finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Condon went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Freeland and Ross also finished with two hits apiece.
The Ada pitching staff limited the Bulldogs to just four hits.
Ratchford walked three times, drove in two runs and scored three runs from the top of the SHS batting order.
Driggers went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Mace Mobly finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Austin Garrett walked twice and scored a run for Sulphur.
Friday, April 1
Kingston 4, Ada 0
Kingston pitcher Grant Holmes kept the Cougar bats quiet in this one. He struck out eight, walked just one and scattered three hits in six shutout innings. Reliever Tucker Rumer retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning for the Redskins.
Hunter Condon had two of Ada’s three total hits and Jack Morris went 1-for-3 for the locals.
Kiete Finley led the Kingston offense, going 2-fro-4 with a double and three RBIs. Holmes, Gage Gill and Dakota Weibener had the other KHS hits.
