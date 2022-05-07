Ada rallies past Sulphur for regional win

TUTTLE — The Ada High School baseball team used two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth and rallied past Sulphur for a 5-2 win Friday in the first round of the Class 4A Regional Tournament at Tuttle High School.
Ada improved to 29-9 on the year and advanced to a winner’s bracket battle with host Tuttle later Friday night, while Sulphur dropped into the loser’s bracket at 23-10.
Ada trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ada scored the first run in the fifth on nice base running by John David Muse. he was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Sulphur error to tie the game at 2-2.
Later in the inning, Ada got runners at first and third — thanks to a walk by Hunter Condon and a base hit by Carter Freeland — Tre Ivy delivered a run-scoring single that put Cougars on top 3-2.
Ada’s two-run in the bottom of the sixth came on a two-run homer by Muse that bounced off SHS center fielder Asher Well's head — ala Jose Canseco in 1993.
The Bulldogs finished with three total errors, while the Cougars had to overcome four miscues.
Ada managed just six total hits off SHS ace Reese Ratchford. Brodie Andrews slapped a double, while Jack Morris and Sam Charboneau had the Cougars’ other hits.
Sulphur also ended up with five hits. Andrew McCurry went 2-for-4, while Asher Wells finished 2-for-3. Eathin Kennedy also had a hit and Ratchford walked three times and scored a run.
Ratchford was solid on the mound in defeat for the Bulldogs. He struck out nine, walked two and hit two batters in six innings.
Ada ace Hunter Condon earned the pitching victory. He struck out 12, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in the tough complete-game effort.
