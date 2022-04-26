In a game where pitching was at a premium, the Ada High baseball team scratched for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to slip past Latta 2-1 before a big crowd Friday night at Cougar Field.
Ada improved to 24-7 on the year, while Latta — ranked No, 6 in Class 2A — fell to 15-8. The Panthers had won eight of their last nine contests coming into the showdown between the two local teams.
Ada was back in action on Monday, hosting North Rock Creek on Senior Night at Cougar Field.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Bridge Creek in a best-of-three Class 4A Bi-District Series on Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Latta travels to Class 2A No. 1 Oktaha at 5 p.m. today and will host Riverside in a best-of-three 2A District matchup at Panther Park on Thursday.
Both head coaches — Ada’s Shane Cooker and Latta’s Dillon Atkinson — gave kudos to the big, energetic crowd on hand.
“It was a fun night for sure, but we just wish it had turned out a little different.,” Atkinson said following the game. “It’s good for the community, it’s good for our kids and it’s good for our parents. It was a great atmosphere and it was a great baseball game.”
“The place was packed. Our students came out. Our parents came out. It looked like the whole community was here and it’s nice to see that,” Coker echoed. “It was a great win tonight. Dillon’s a great guy and a good coach and he has a good ballclub.”
The game featured a dandy pitching duel between Ada’s Jagger Caldwell and Latta’s Carson Abbott.
Caldwell tossed a nifty, complete-game outing for the Cougars. He struck out six, walked one, hit three batters and allowed just one hit. He surrendered a run in the top of the first inning that was unearned. The AHS sophomore retired 12 out of 13 Latta batters through one dominant stretch. Latta’s Kale Williams reached on a one-out error in the fourth that temporarily interrupted the streak.
“Jagger Caldwell threw his tail off tonight. He held command of his rhythm all night.,” Coker said. “That’s what we need for now. That’s what we need in the playoffs and that’s what we need for the future.”
Abbott was equally impressive in defeat. He struck out five, walked four and gave up just one earned run in six strong innings. The LHS junior shut out Ada for five innings.
In the bottom of the sixth Hunter Condon led off with a walk and went to third on a double Carter Freeland ripped down the third-base line. Trey Ivy pushed across the first Ada run with a sacrifice fly. Freeland went to third on an LHS error. Ada loaded the bases when Caden Ross drew a walk. Caldwell then laid down a well-executed squeeze bunt that allowed Freeland to scurry home with what turned out to be the game-winning run.
It was the only hiccup by Abbott in the contest.
“He threw really well and gave us a chance to win,” Atkinson said. “That’s what happens sometimes when you play good teams and when you play on the road. One run can be the difference. He pitched well enough to win. “
The Cougars had just three hits in the game, including doubles by Freeland. Ross had the other Ada hit and finished 1-for-1 with two walks.
Latta was limited to one hit — a single by Cooper Hamilton in the top of the first inning that drove in the lone LHS run. The Panthers still had runners at second and third with one out after taking the 1-0 lead, but Caldwell got out of that jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
Ada had three memorable defensive plays. Shortstop John Davis Muse made a nice play behind second base and robbed Tucker Abney of a hit with one out in the top of the fifth. Ada center fielder Tre Ivy made a diving catch in right-center to rob Jackson Presley of extra bases to lead off the top of the sixth inning. With no outs in the top of the seventh and a runner at first base, second baseman Sam Charboneau snagged a ball that looked like it might go over his head and tossed it to first for a double play.
Abbott helped his own cause with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and a runner at second base when snagged a hot shot off the bat of Charboneau and tossed the ball to second for a double play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.