BYNG — Some days you just have it and some days you just don’t.
Saturday afternoon at Bobby Johns Field, Ada had enough of it and Byng didn’t in the Lady Cougars’ 12-2 win over the host Lady Pirates in a District 4A-2 matchup between the local rivals.
Ada improved to 16-10 on the year and 6-6 in the district, while Byng dropped to 12-15 and 6-6.
Heading into Monday’s games (Ada was at McLoud and Byng was hosting Tecumseh), Seminole was third in the 4A-2 standings at 7-5. The Lady Chieftains were at Mount St. Mary on Monday.
Byng and Seminole square off at 5 p.m. today in Seminole.
It appears that the third through fifth spots in the district will be up for grab through tonight’s contests.
Everything seemed to go Ada’s way against Byng. The Lady Pirates took advantage of seven Byng errors combined with three walks and a hit batter.
The Lady Cougars used a six-run volley in the top of the second inning to break the game open. Ada led 2-0 heading into that frame. Sophomore Josie Morgan led off with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Abbey Strong to put Ada ahead 3-0.
Later in the inning, after back-to-back Byng errors had produced a run, Elsa Munoz cracked a two-out double to left field with the bases loaded that pushed across three AHS runs that put the visitors on top 8-0.
Trenity Duvall followed with an RBI double that gave the Lady Cougars an 8-0 lead heading into the third inning.
Ada collected eight total hits in the contest with Strong — in her leadoff spot — going 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. She was the only AHS player to have more than one hit. Amaya Frizell went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored, while Morgan and Williams scored twice. Elsa Munoz finished with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Cougars.
Byng got base hits from Abby Inman, Hannah Boyd, Torri Gustin and Havyn Miller, who drove in a run.
Bradi Odom picked up the pitching victory. She struck out six, walked three and allowed four hits and one earned run. Alexa Thompson absorbed the loss. She struck out three, walked three and allowed just three earned runs in 4.0 innings.
