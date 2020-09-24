The Ada High football team will have a huge task on its hands Friday night when Tecumseh comes to town for a Week 4 matchup on Senior Night at Norris Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with Senior Night festivities set to begin at 6:35 p.m. It’s the District 4A-2 opener for both teams.
Ada is 1-1 after a season-opening loss to Ardmore, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, and a victory over Durant last week. Tecumseh enters at 2-1. The Savages lost to Class 4A No. 12 Ft. Gibson 17-13 to open the season before defeating Lone Grove 21-19 and Elgin 41-19 last week. The Cougars are no strangers to the Owls. They tangled with them in a preseason road scrimmage.
A few Ada players may have to do a little mountain climbing during the contest.
“Tecumseh is very, very big. They have a couple of 6-4, 300-pounders, some 270 and 280s and have big tight ends,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus. “One thing they don’t lack is size, that’s for sure.”
The anchor to both the offensive and defensive lines for Tecumseh is senior Eithan Rickey, who stands at 6-4, 310. And that may be a little low. Rickey recorded seven assisted tackles and broke up a pass against Elgin.
Another Tecumseh hoss is senior Brevin Fixico, who is listed at 6-1, 280.
Senior running back-linebacker Kane Ainesworth (6-2, 220) is another player that caught the Ada coaching staff’s eyes when watching film on Tecumseh. He ran for 101 yards on 12 carries in Tecumseh’s win over Elgin. Ainesworth had three rushing touchdowns of 2, 20 and 1 yards and also returned a fumble 25 yards for a score. He also had one solo tackle, five assisted tackles and broke up a pass against the Owls.
Another THS playmaker is junior running back-defensive back Chad Wynne (5-10, 175), who is a force on both sides of the football. Offensively, he had 11 carries for 64 yards and had eight assisted tackles with two passes defended against Elgin.
Senior Jake Trice leads the Savage receiving corps. He had four catches for 91 yards and a touchdown against Elgin.
“He is probably their best athlete at receiver. He has good hands and is good with the football after the catch,” Berus said.
Other players to watch for Tecumseh include senior receiver/defensive back Gavin Rogers, senior linebacker Jamal Fair, junior receiver/linebacker Dylan Graham and junior defensive back Anthony O’Guinn.
Tecumseh junior Monte Valois runs the show at quarterback. He finished 9-of-16 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns against Elgin.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Berus said. “They play three or four different tailbacks — they have some scatbacks and some big backs. We anticipate them just lining up and trying to do what Ardmore did to us.”
Ada leads the all-time series with Tecumseh 16-5-0.
Band is back together
The Cougars welcomed back their nine quarantined players Friday night after the contest.
“We had our reunion after the ballgame on Friday. Those guys were outside the fence in the back of some pickups having a great time cheering on our boys,” Berus said. “It was fun watching those guys support us and provide us with a lot of energy.”
The players were mostly starting linemen, but Ada’s five replacements against Durant performed well in the Cougars’ 28-0 win.
“I’m very proud of those guys. That entire front offensive-line wise definitely deserves a lot of kudos for what they were able to do,” Berus said.
That group includes junior Brogen Cochran at left tackle, sophomore Thad Cathey at left guard, junior Caden Ross at right guard, sophomore Dalton Weston at center and senior Cade Sliger at right tackle — who took some snaps at that position against Ardmore.
Ada gives out awards following each came and Berus said that the entire bunch received the Trenches Award, usually reserved for a single offensive or defensive lineman.
