PAULS VALLEY — The Ada High School baseball team scored early and often in an 11-1 win over host Pauls Valley Tuesday night.
Coach Shane Coker’s club improved to 26-7 on the year, while the Panthers slumped to 6-17.
It was the Cougars’ final tuneup for the playoffs. Ada hosts Bridge Creek at 1 p.m. today in a best-of-3 Class 4A Bi-District series.
Against PV, Ada scored three runs in the top of the first inning, five more in the second and three more in the third of the four-inning, run-rule victory.
Pauls Valley scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the first inning.
Ada out-hit the Panthers 10-3 and also took advantage of five PV errors.
Carter Freeland, Brodie Andrews, Caden Ross and Tre Ivy all sacked doubles for the Cougars.
Andrews paved the way for Ada, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Freeland went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Ivy finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while John David Muse ended up 1-for-4 with three runs scored.
Jack Morris finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Ross drove in a run for Ada.
Pauls Valley’s three hits game from Jared Turner (who went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored), Nick Holloway and Landin Wellenman.
Reid Samson was the winning hurler for Ada. He struck out three, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in 3.1 innings. Freshman Seth Flinn struck out the only two batters he faced in relief.
