Ada pounces on Claremore early

TULSA — The Ada High School girls basketball team was cookin’ against Claremore Thursday at the 2019 Bishop Kelley Invitational.
The Lady Cougars bolted to a 27-8 lead to start the game and never looked back in a convincing 62-31 first-round win over Claremore.
Ada, ranked No. 16 in Class 4A, improved to 3-0 on the year, while Class 5A No. 18 Claremore starts off at 0-2. The Lady Cougars were scheduled to meet Class 6A No. 12 Sand Springs in a Friday semifinal matchup. Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Sandites defeated Class 5A No. 15 Tulsa Edison 57-40 in another first-round contest on Thursday.
Ada hit eight 3-pointers in the game and outscored the Lady Zebras 24-12 over the final two quarters in the dominant outing.
“We played a complete game tonight. We took care of the basketball, we made shots and we played defense,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We were pretty good in every facet. We’ll have our hands full with a very athletic 6A Sand Springs team in the semifinals.”
Landyn Owens hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points for Ada. Tatum Havens added 17 points and drained three triples. Shayla Wofford was tough in the paint with 14 points.
Claremore got a team-best 10 points from Hailey Grant and six points from Maddie Hardage.
