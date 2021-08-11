The Ada High School softball team scored six runs unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning and coasted past old rival Ardmore 11-2 to open the season Monday night at the Ada Softball Complex.
The early cushion was plenty of run support for new freshman ace Bradi Odom, who struck out six and allowed just two Lady Tiger hits in the five-inning run-rule.
“It was definitely a big win. Any time Ardmore and Ada play, there’s a little bit extra on the line,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “We really needed that. We were a little bit tired of practice. We were ready to play someone else.”
Odom’s last pitch was one of her best. She struck out Ardmore’s Kenya Palmer with some high heat to leave a runner stranded on third in the top of the fifth inning. Odom also had three walks and hit a batter.
“Bradi threw well. She lost control for a little bit but overall she threw well,” Henry said.
Ada’s first five hitters reached via errors before Rylynn Truett laced a line drive to right field for a base hit that drove in a run and made it 4-0.
Trenity Duvall pushed across another Ada run with an RBI groundout before Truett raced home on Ardmore’s sixth miscue of the inning that put Ada ahead 6-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, Abbey Strong belted a leadoff triple to the wall in left field and raced home on a base hit by Josie Morgan that put the hosts up 7-0.
The Lady Cougars tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Amaya Frizell and a run-scoring hit from Odom that pushed the AHS lead to 10-0.
Ardmore spoiled the shutout by pushing across two runs in the bottom of the fourth frame thanks to a two-out, two-RBI triple by Shawntiona Clayton.
Ada scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Morgan drew a bases-loaded walk.
Odom had two hits and drove in three runs to pace Ada at the plate. Morgan and Frizell knocked in two runs apiece for the home team.
Ada travels to Tupelo at 5 p.m. Thursday.
