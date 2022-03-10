MCLOUD — Ada senior Hunter Condon tossed a dominant shutout and the Cougars blanked McLoud 6-0 in a District 4A-2 road game Tuesday night.
Ada improved to 3-0 on the young season, while McLoud fell to 1-3.
Condon struck out 12, walked one and allowed just two hits in the complete-game masterpiece.
Ada totaled seven hits in the game, including a pinch-hit, two-run homer by Jack Morris in the top of the sixth inning.
Brodie Andrews led off that inning by reaching on a two-base error. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Jagger Caldwell reached on a dropped third strike.
Morris then blasted his home run to left field to put Ada ahead 5-0.
Condon capped the four-run, sixth-inning outburst that gave Ada plenty of breathing room with an RBI single that gave Ada its six-run cushion.
Condon — who has signed to play college baseball at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri — struck out four of the last seven batters he faced to end the game.
Condon finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ada. John David Muse also had two hits and scored a run.
Andrews finished 1-for-4 and scored two runs for Ada.
The Redskins’ two hits came on a double by Zak Connover and a base hit by Nathan Eaton.
The Cougars return to action at 4:30 p.m. today at Holdenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.