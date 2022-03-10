Ada condon pitching

Ada pitcher Hunter Condon struck out 12 and walked just one batter in a dominant complete-game outing against McLoud on the road Tuesday night. Ada won 6-0. The Cougars, now 3-0 on the year, travel to Holdenville today for a 4:30 p.m. road game.

 Travis Muse | Ada Athletics

MCLOUD — Ada senior Hunter Condon tossed a dominant shutout and the Cougars blanked McLoud 6-0 in a District 4A-2 road game Tuesday night.

Ada improved to 3-0 on the young season, while McLoud fell to 1-3.

Condon struck out 12, walked one and allowed just two hits in the complete-game masterpiece.

Ada totaled seven hits in the game, including a pinch-hit, two-run homer by Jack Morris in the top of the sixth inning.

Brodie Andrews led off that inning by reaching on a two-base error. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Jagger Caldwell reached on a dropped third strike.

Morris then blasted his home run to left field to put Ada ahead 5-0.

Condon capped the four-run, sixth-inning outburst that gave Ada plenty of breathing room with an RBI single that gave Ada its six-run cushion.

Condon — who has signed to play college baseball at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri — struck out four of the last seven batters he faced to end the game.

Condon finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ada. John David Muse also had two hits and scored a run.

Andrews finished 1-for-4 and scored two runs for Ada.

The Redskins’ two hits came on a double by Zak Connover and a base hit by Nathan Eaton.

The Cougars return to action at 4:30 p.m. today at Holdenville.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you