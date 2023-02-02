SHAWNEE — The Ada High School wrestling team brought home a number of medals from the Midwestern Conference Tournament held last weekend at the Firelake Arena.
In girls action, sophomore EllaBabe Fisher placed second in the 100-pound division. Fisher lost to Addison Polk of Durant in the championship match.
Freshman Makenna Howell was fourth at 145. She was bested by Cayden Buckaloo of Davis in the third-place match.
Junior Natalia Palma was fourth at 170.
The Cougars had five placers in the boys tournament.
Freshman Jake Bohannon finished second at 126 pounds and senior Caden Balthrop was runner-up at 215 pounds.
Balthrop bested Zak Osborn of McLoud in the semifinals before falling to Randy Nix of Newcastle in the 215-pound championship match.
Bohannon topped Aeden Jim of Little Axe in the semifinals before dropping a 9-5 decision to Ean Wells of Community Christian in the 126-pound title matchup.
Ada junior Jagger Caldwell defeated Julian Stone of Harrah for third place at 175 pounds. Blake Johnson of Newcastle defeated Caldwell in a semifinal showdown.
Sophomore Kaden Lavielle settled for sixth pace after falling to Mason Dobbs of Newcastle in the fifth-place match at 113 pounds.
Ada junior Cord Coffee also finished sixth in the heavyweight class.
Ada is headed to the Glenpool Tournament this weekend.
The Cougars host Madill on Feb. 6 for Senior Night inside the Cougar Activity Center. Those matches were postponed from Tuesday night due to the winter storm that blanketed the state.
JUNIOR HIGH
In junior high girls action, Reilly Vietzke came home with a third-place medal at 102 pounds.
Wyatt Killgore paced the Ada Junior High boys team with a second-place finish at 195 pounds. Jace Davis was third at 106 pounds.
Ada got fourth-place showings from Colby Fowler at 80 pounds and Beckett Heilaman at 86 pounds.
Bryaden McGilbray was fifth at 125 pounds and Cade Green was fifth at 92 pounds.
Lane Haines finished sixth for Ada at 132 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.