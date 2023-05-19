SHAWNEE — Two Ada High School athletes competed in the Oklahoma Cross Country & Track Coaches Association Meet of Champions held Tuesday at North Rock Creek High School and both turned in strong efforts.
Junior Tyley Dotson, fresh off her record-setting performance at the Class 5A State Track Meet which led to a goal medal in the Shot Put, captured first place at the Meet of Champions with a heave of 41’6”. Dotson had a throw of 46’4.5” at the state meet that set a Class 5A record and a new Ada High School record. Kiara Stallin of Tecumseh was second at the Meet of Champions with a toss of 38’07.5” and Makayla Cronemeyer of Ardmore was third with a toss of 37’07.25”.
Ada sophomore Gavin Gunter finished third in the Discus with a throw at the Meet of Champions that measured 154’07”. Gunter was coming off a fourth-place finish at the Class 5A State meet with a throw of 155’ 07”. Zane Zamanki of Southwest Covenant High School won the Discus title at the Meet of Champions with a throw that measured 156’11”. Ty Morrison of Moore was runner-up with a toss of 156’01”.
Gunter edged Montiel Crane of Clinton, who sat in the fourth spot with a measurement of 154’03.
State Champions & Runner-Ups from each class and event (including relays) are automatically qualified to compete in the OCCTCA Track & Field Meet of Champions.
