All things considered, Ada’s first two slow-pitch softball games since 2000 weren’t bad at all.
Ada hosted Konawa and Caney in a festival on Friday and defeated the Lady Tigers 7-2 in the opener before battling with the visiting Lady Cougars — one of the top teams in this region — before dropping a 6-2 decision.
Caney rolled past Konawa 10-0 in the other festival contest.
Ada starts off at 1-1 on the year. Caney, ranked No. 1 in Class A, improved to 12-1 and Class 3A Konawa dropped to 2-3.
“I was really happy with how we played all day,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong.
“I know our bats are going to get better and come around the more we see live pitching,” he continued. “And we just faced a really good pitcher for Caney (Hayley Willis). She puts a really good arch on the ball and she keeps it in the zone. The more we see that kind of stuff, the better we’re going to get. The girls are having fun and we’re getting better every day.”
It won’t get any easier for the Lady Cougars this week. Ada hosted Class 5A No. 4 North Rock Creek on Monday and Strong’s bunch are off to the Coalgate Festival today. The Lady Cougars will battle the host Lady Wildcats (No. 5 in Class 4A) at 4:30 before meeting Class 3A Colbert at 5:45 p.m.
Then it’s off to the 2022 Turnpike Showdown hosted by Roff and Sulphur beginning Thursday.
Game 1
Ada 7, Konawa 2
Ada scored three runs in the very first at-bats of the season.
Abbey Strong and Ariana Munoz led off with back-to-back base hits. Amaya Frizell then hit the ball to the shortstop and was safe on a fielder’s choice. The speedy Strong scored on the play to put the hosts on top 1-0.
Jakobi Williams then smacked a double down the third base line and drove in two runs to put the Lady Cougars ahead 3-0.
Konawa answered with back-to-back sacrifice flies from Jaylin Whitley and Cheyenne Rutherford to trim the AHS advantage to 3-2.
Ada then scored four times in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Cougars opened the frame by loading the bases on consecutive singles from Karsyn Woods, Addie Hill and Josie Morgan. Strong then drove home a run with her second base hit of the game to put Ada ahead 4-2.
Munoz then hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in another Ada run and Williams later followed with her second two-run double of the contest to push the AHS lead to 7-2.
Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way.
Ada finished with 10 hits and Strong paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Williams had her two doubles in three at-bats, while Hill finished 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Kristin Johnson and Whitley both went 2-for-3 in Konawa’s six-hit offense.
Game 2
Caney 10, Konawa 0
Caney jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and coasted past the Lady Tigers.
Konawa finished with six singles by six different players.
Haylee Willis finished 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored in Caney’s eight-hit attack. Hailey Hairell went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored, while McKinnley Wheeler finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the CHS club.
Konawa was hurt by seven walks and five errors.
Game 2
Caney 6, Ada 2
Ada had its chances against the top-ranked Caney team, leaving six runners stranded in scoring position.
The host Lady Cougars scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Abbey Strong reached on an error, went to second on an infield hit by Amaya Frizell and scored on another Caney miscue to cut the visitors’ lead in half at 2-1.
Caney struck for three runs in the top of the fifth, Grace Moore hit a double to the left-field wall and Haylee Willis and McKinnley Wheeler both had RBI singles. The third CHS run of the frame came after an Ada error.
Ada scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth when Ariana Munoz led off with a single, went to second on a groundout by Amaya Frizell and later scored on an RBI single by Rylynn Truett.
Frizell and Addie Hill both finished 2-for-3 in a 10-hit Ada offense.
The visiting Lady Cougars piled up 14 hits. Hunter Alford, Moore, Willis and Leah Smith all had two hits each. Morre and Willis both scored two runs, while Kenlea Vernon cracked a double.
