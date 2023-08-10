The revamped 2023 Ada High School softball team couldn’t have started the fastpitch season on a higher note.
The Lady Cougars got timely big hits, played solid defense and got a quality start in the circle from Karsyn Woods in a 9-1 win over old rival McAlester in a Tuesday night home game.
Ada now dives into Class 4A-4 District play when Pauls Valley comes to town at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“To get out here and get a win on your first day out in an opening day rivalry game… it’s a good feeling,” Ada head coach Jeremy Strong told The Ada News following the game. “I thought we swung the bats really well today. We got some bunts down. We ran the bases well. It was exciting.”
With three missing starters — two lost to injury and another who moved away — the Lady Cougars sent a new defense to the field this fall and it passed its first test.
One of the biggest changes was moving Rylynn Truett, one of the top catchers in Class 4A, from behind the plate to shortstop. Truett made every play against the Lady Buffaloes that came her way.
“That was Rylynn’s first game to play shortstop in varsity softball. I’ve been around Rylnn and seen her play a lot and I knew she could handle that kind of stuff. I was never worried about that,” Strong said. “You just tell them to go out there and relax and play. I’m sure there were some nerves but they settled in once the game got going.”
Truett made one of the defensive plays of the game when she hauled in a throw from the outfield and outraced a McAlester base runner to the bag and made a diving tag for the out.
Woods struck out five, walked just two batters and allowed just three hits in five strong innings for the Lady Cougars.
“I thought she pitched an excellent game. She hit her spots. She may have missed one or two … but she only walked two and I’ll take that. She did a good job,” Strong said.
The Cougars struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Abbey Strong led off with a base hit. Ariana Munoz tried to move Strong over with a bunt but an errant McAlester throw to first went into left field and Strong easily scored on the play to put the hosts ahead 1-0.
Munoz scored on a base hit by Truett that gave Ada an early 2-0 advantage.
Ada broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Kiki Williams started that frame off by hitting a line drive to right field for a base hit. Josie Morgan followed with a double that got past the McAlester left fielder and courtesy runner Brailey Mansfield scored all the way from first base to put Ada ahead 3-0.
Strong followed by cracking a triple to the gap in right-center field that drove in a run and she raced home when Munoz reached on a MHS miscue. Munoz later scored on a base hit by Trenity Duvall that made it 6-0.
Williams again got an Ada uprising started in the bottom of the third inning when she belted a one-out double down the left-field line. Makenzi Burden followed with a base hit and both she and Mansfield scored when Strong lofted a ball that fell between the McAlester shortstop and left fielder for a two-RBI single and forced a harmless collision between the two Lady Buff defenders. That hit put the hosts on top 8-0. The MHS defenders recovered nicely and were able to throw the speedy Strong out at second base who was trying to stretch her hit into a double.
Truett blasted a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth and easily scored on a double off the wall by Duvall that gave the Lady Cougars a 9-0 edge.
McAlester’s Kamryn Wilkett spoiled the Ada shutout when she ripped a solo home run to lead off the fifth and final inning.
Strong led an 11-hit Ada offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the lineup. She also swiped a base.
Truett, Duvall and Williams all ended up with two hits each. Truett drove in a run and scored a run and Duvall had two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.